Mohini Ekadashi Wishes To Forward To Your Friends & Family On This Auspicious Day

Mohini Ekadashi is celebrated on the eleventh day of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of ‘Vaisakha’. According to Hindu mythology, Mohini was a female avatar of Lord Vishnu and is the only female avatar that he has ever taken. It is the disguised form of Lord Vishnu who had appeared in that form on Ekadashi tithi. Therefore, Hindu devotees started observing Ekadashi as an auspicious day to seek divine blessings for living a happy and prosperous life.

Source: Spiritnaturesoul/ Instagram

Mohini Ekadashi wishes

Lets Worship Lord Vishnu on Holy Day of Mohini Ekadashi and get rid of all our past sins…

May Lord Vishnu forgive all our past sins and bless us with great success… on Mohini Ekadashi and always…

With the blessings of Lord Vishnu, all your problems are transformed into beautiful opportunities that lead you to the path of success.

May Lord Vishnu impart you with all the strength to do the right things and write off all your bad karmas with your good actions….. Best wishes on Mohini Ekadashi.

I wish that on this pious day, Lord Vishnu accepts your prayers and helps you wash away all your sins…. Wishing you a very Happy Mohini Ekadashi.

Mohini Ekadashi ke paavan parv par Bhagwan Vishnu se bass yehi hai kaamna ki aapko ache karma karne ki shakti pradan karein aur aapke sabhi bure karmo ka naash karein.

Mohinii Ekadashi ke shubh din par aap payein Bhagwan Vishnu ka ashirvad aur sukh- samridhi se sampan ho aapka har din har vaar.

On the occasion of Mohini Ekadashi, let us learn from Lord Vishnu to be poise and loving, caring and affection for a happy and satisfied life.

On the holy day of Mohini Ekadashi, let's pray, fast and seek Lord Vishnu's blessings and get rid of all our past sins and hope for a beautiful future ahead that lies.

Lord Vishnu is the preserver of the universe. Let's offer our prayers to the almighty today so he nurtures us. Happy Ekadashi!

Warm wishes on Mohini Ekadashi to you. May this auspicious occasion fill your life with new hopes and new dreams and blessings of Almighty.

A very Happy Mohini Ekadashi to you. May Lord Vishnu take away all your problems and give you all the strength to face all the obstacles in your life

Let us celebrate Mohini Ekadashi with our loved ones to thank Lord Vishnu for all his blessings and love, for all his support and guidance

