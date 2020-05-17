Apara Ekadashi Quotes To Send To Your Family To Spread Warmth On This Auspicious Day

Apara Ekadashi is being observed on May 18 this year. People observe fasts to please Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. It is believed that the people who fast get their wish fulfilled on this day. Apara Ekadashi has a special significance in the Hindu religion. The day falls on Ekadashi tithi of Krishna Paksha of the third month in the Hindu calendar.

The Ekadashi of every month is considered important as Bhagwat Geeta cites the importance of fasting on this auspicious day. The name Apara Ekadashi means that it brings unlimited blessings to the people who fast on this day. It is believed that if people fast on this day, the devotees are absolved of grave sins. Check out some Apara Ekadashi quotes that you can share on your social media status or even on your family groups.

Apara Ekadashi quotes

Lord Vishnu had observed Apara Ekadashi fast

to get rid of all his sins and sorrows.

Let us also do the same and pray to Lord Vishnu,

Happy Apara Ekadashi...

With the blessings of Lord Shri Vishnu all your problems will transform into beautiful opportunities that lead you to the path of success.

On the occasion of Apara Ekadashi, let us learn from Lord Vishnu to be poise, loving, caring and affectionate to lead a happy and satisfied life.

On the holy day of Apara Ekadashi, let's pray, fast and seek Lord Vishnu's blessings and get rid of all our past sins and hope for a beautiful future ahead that lies.

Lord Vishnu is the preserver of the universe. Let's offer our prayers to the almighty today so he nurtures us. Happy Apara Ekadashi!

Warm wishes on Apara Ekadashi to you. May this auspicious occasion fill your life with new hopes and new dreams and blessings of Almighty.

Lord Vishnu will take away all your problems and give you all the strength to face all the obstacles in your life

Celebrate Apara Ekadashi with your loved ones to thank Lord Vishnu for all his blessings and love, for all his support and guidance

