April Fool GIFs That You Can Send To Your Family And Friends

April 1 is the celebration of pranking and tricking people around the world. It is an annual custom that consists of practical jokes and hoaxes. The player of the joke often exposes their joke by shouting April Fools in the end. The day is a popular event since the 19th century.
This day is not a public holiday in any country with the exception of Odesa in Ukraine. There is a custom of playing harmless pranks on people especially one's neighbour. This day has a charm of its own, here are a few April Fool GIFs to send around the April fools 2020.
April Fools Day in a few countries
- In the UK, April fool ends at noon, after which time it is no longer acceptable to play pranks. Thus a person playing a prank after midday is considered the "April fool" themselves.
- In Scotland, the traditional prank is to ask someone to deliver a sealed message that supposedly requests the help of some sort. In fact, the message reads "Dinna laugh, dinna smile. Hunt the gowk another mile." The recipient, upon reading it, will explain he can only help if he first contacts another person, and sends the victim to this next person with an identical message, with the same result.
- In England, a "fool" is known by different names around the country, including a "noodle", "gob", "gobby" or "noddy"
- In Italy, France, Belgium and French-speaking areas of Switzerland and Canada, April 1 is often known as "April fish." This includes attempting to attach a paper fish to the victim's back without being noticed. Such fish feature is prominently present on many late 19th- to early 20th-century French April Fools' Day postcards. Many newspapers also spread a false story on April Fish Day, and a subtle reference to a fish is sometimes given as a clue to the fact that it is an April Fools' prank.