The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

April Fool Memes Images To Share This Year For A Hilarious April Fool's Day

Festivals

April Fools' Day is celebrated on April 1 every year all over the world with lots of laughter and fun. Read more to see April fool memes.

Written By Rohan Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
april fool memes

April 1 is known as April Fool's day all over the world. It is an annual custom where people pull pranks on each other and be part of funny hoaxes. April fools day became popular from the 19th century. Many people also share April fool memes on their social media account. The day has its own charm with laughter and fun in the air. Here are some of the funniest April Fool memes to see this April Fool's day.

Taylor Swift's Best Moments From The Graham Norton Show | Watch Videos

Kourtney Kardashian Is 'missing Last Summer' In These Throwback Pictures

April Fool memes 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yes, I'm a TWEETIYA (@tweetiyapa) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Graduated Guy (@graduated.guy) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ☀️MEMES☀️ (@ambitious_antelope) on

Also Read | Yami Gautam Talks About Nepotism, Says She Is Happy Being An Outsider In Bollywood

Also Read | Like Jacqueline Fernandez In 'Genda Phool', These Actors Nailed Bengali Look On Screen

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Crystal 💎 (@innertruthgym) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jeff Packham (@japackham) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Phil Hancox (@phil_hancox) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Jong 'Rocketman' Un! (@frosty_kettle2) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @thefunnymemeinsta on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @abc_memes_xyz on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 🇩​🇮​🇧​🇾​🇦​ (@_akhri_pasta) on

Disclaimer: The suggestions given in the article are purely for entertainment purposes. It is important to keep the safety and security of others in mind when playing pranks. All the pranks listed here are light-hearted in nature and are not meant to harass or harm people in any way.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NIA
NIA TO PROBE KABUL TERROR ATTACK
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
MP CM SHIVRAJ CHOUHAN ON ATTENDEES
Arvind
ARVIND KEJRIWAL ANNOUNCES EX GRATIA
Delhi police
DELHI POLICE WARN AGAINST FAKE NEWS
Mumbai
NIZAMUDDIN CONGREGATION ATTENDEES
Wimbledon
WIMBLEDON 2020 CANCELLED