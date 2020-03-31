April Fool Status And Messages That You Can Share With Your Friends

Every year, people all across the world wait for April 1 to arrive so that they can pull some hilarious pranks on their friends. However, this year, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, pulling pranks physically might not be a great idea as everyone is resorting to social distancing and self-isolation. But, you can wish everyone on April Fools' Day by updating funny statuses on your social media handles. Thus here are several funny April fool WhatsApp status that you can upload to wish your loved ones.

Also Read | What Is April Fool's Day? Read About Why We Celebrate April Fool's Day And Its History

April Fool status and messages (images)

Also Read | April Fools Day: Quotes, Pictures, And GIFs To Send To Your Friends And Loved Ones

Also Read | April Fool's Day Images And Wishes That You Can Share With Your Friends And Family

April fool status and messages (text)

Somebody misses you every second and wants to meet you as soon as possible. Guess who? Your chimpanzee friend in the zoo, Happy April Fools' Day

It takes courage to make a fool of yourself and YOU have already done a good job, Happy April Fools' Day

It is better to keep your mouth closed and let people think you are a fool than to open it and remove all doubt.

You are a gorgeous, amazing, intelligent talented, caring and an understanding person. Smiling? Well, Happy April Fools' Day!

You definitely cannot touch your elbow with your tongue. Tried doing it? Well, all the idiots would! Happy April Fools' Day, friend. This day is dedicated just for you!

Everything has a day; Every pet has a day; Every fool too has a day!; Hope you might have enjoyed your day! Happy April Fools' Day.

Earth may stop rotating;

Birds may stop flying;

Candles may stop melting;

And hearts may stop beating.

But your brain will never start working. 'April Fools' Day' was meant just for people like you!

Birds may stop flying; Candles may stop melting; And hearts may stop beating. But your brain will never start working. 'April Fools' Day' was meant just for people like you! I may forget to wish you on Diwali, Christmas, your marriage anniversary or even birthday; But I am very thankful to God that I remember and wish you on this very special day meant for people like you. Happy April Fools' Day

Also Read | April Fool's Day Misinformation On Coronavirus Could Land Pranksters 6 Months Jail: Police