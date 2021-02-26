Attukal Pongala 2021 Date And Time Of The Auspicious 10 Day Festival

Attukal Pongala will be celebrated in the Attukal Temple in Kerala from tomorrow on February 27, 2021. The temple is located in the capital city of Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram. It is a 10-day long religious festival which is celebrated every year. The Pongala celebration starts with a ritual called Aduppuvettu. As the Attukal Pongala 2021 date and time is coming close, people have been curious to know about the Attukal Pongala history and Attukal Pongala significance. For all the people who are wondering about the Attukal Pongala date and time, here is everything you need to know about the festival.

Attukal Pongala 2021 date and time

The popular Malayalam festival is celebrated every year at the Attukal Temple in Kerala every year by millions of devotees. This year the Attukal Pongala date is February 27, 2021. The Pooram nakshatra will begin tomorrow on February 7 at 11.18 AM and will end at 9.36 AM the next day on February 28. Here is a look at the Attukal Pongala history.

Attukal Pongala history

The goddess Kannaki is the main deity of this temple. She is also known as the goddess Bhadrakali. Goddess Attukalamma which is also known as Bhadrakali or Kannaki is believed to be present here at Attukal temple during the 10 days of the festival. Devotees give offerings to the goddess to celebrate the victory of Kannaki over king Pandya. Another story is that Attukal Devi is Bhadrakali which is born from the third eye of Lord Shiva to kill the demon king Daruka. She is also believed to be a form of Shakthi Devi who is mainly worshipped in Kerala. The 10-day festival is celebrated to worship these goddesses. Here is a look at Attukal Pongala significance.

Attukal Pongala significance

The temple is popular all over the world for this festival of Attukal Pongala. On the ninth day of the festival, there is a huge gathering of millions of women in the temple surroundings. The day is considered important among the devotees as it is believed that the goddess fulfils the devotees' wishes and provides prosperity. The festival starts with the Karthigai star of the Malayalam month of Makaram or Kumbham. The women prepare divine food made of rice in earthen pots and offer it to the Attukal Amma which is the goddess of the temple. This year there are some restrictions put up in the wake of the COVD-19 pandemic.

