Kaanum Pongal Wishes In Tamil To Share With Your Loved Ones On The Auspicious Day

Kaanum Pongal is the fourth and last day of four-day-long festivals of Pongal. The festival begins with Bhogi and ends with Kaanum Pongal. The day is primarily celebrated in Tamil Nadu and other neighbouring states of South India. The day is considered auspicious for any activity and new work.

The day is dedicated to the celebration of families and gathering together to have a good time. Gifts are also shared between the family members. Sisters also pray for the well-being of their brothers on this day. Pongal festival ushers in the New Year in Tamil Nadu and the festival is mainly about giving and sharing with your loved ones.

The day will also be celebrated by sending Kaanum Pongal wishes in Tamil to loved ones. On the occasion of Kaanum Pongal, here is a look at the Kaanum Pongal wishes in Tamil to share with your friends and family.

Kaanum Pongal wishes in Tamil

உங்களுக்கும் உங்கள் குடும்பத்தினருக்கும் கண்ணம் பொங்கல் வாழ்த்துக்கள்.ஹப்பி கண்ணம் பொங்கல்

உங்களுக்கு மிகவும் இனிய மேட்டு பொங்கல், சன் கடவுளுக்கு பாட் அரிசி, பசு மற்றும் ஆக்ஸுக்கு கரும்பு, உங்களுக்கும் எனக்கும் இனிப்பு அரிசி, நண்பர்கள் மற்றும் குடும்பத்தினருக்கு நல்ல பால். Happy Kaanum Pongal 2021!

மாட்டு பொங்கல் உங்கள் வாழ்க்கையை இனிமையாக நிரப்பட்டும்!

பானையிலிருந்து பொங்கல் பால் போல, அன்பும் பாசமும் உங்கள் இதயத்திலிருந்து நிரம்பி வழியட்டும். Happy Kaanum pongal

“நெருப்புக்கும் விருந்துக்கும் நேரம். இனிய கானம் பொங்கல்!

சூரியனுக்கு பாட் ரைஸ், மாடு மற்றும் எருதுக்கு கடவுள் கரும்பு, உங்களுக்கும் எனக்கும் இனிப்பு உயர்வு, Happy Kaanum pongal

இந்த திருவிழா உங்கள் பிரகாசமான நாட்களின் தொடக்கமாக இருக்கலாம், செழிப்பு மற்றும் மகிழ்ச்சியுடன் ஆசீர்வதிக்கப்படும். Happy Kaanum pongal!

இந்த மேட்டு பொங்கல் உங்கள் வாழ்க்கையில் எல்லா மகிழ்ச்சியையும் அளிக்க விரும்புகிறேன் Happy Kaanum Pongal 2021

அனைத்து தமிழர்களுக்கும் மிகவும் இனிய மட்டு பொங்கல் 2021 வாழ்த்துக்கள்.

வண்ணமயமான கோலங்கள் மற்றும் இனிப்புகளுடன் இந்த நாளை அனுபவிக்கவும்.

இந்த அறுவடை திருவிழா உங்கள் வாழ்க்கையிலிருந்து உங்கள் எல்லா அச்சங்களையும் தோல்விகளையும் குறைத்து, உங்கள் இதயத்தை அமைதியான மற்றும் ஆரோக்கியமான எண்ணங்களால் நிரப்பட்டும். Happy Kaanum Pongal!

இந்த புனிதமான திருவிழா உங்களுக்கு மகிழ்ச்சியான மகிழ்ச்சியையும், மகிழ்ச்சியையும், செழிப்பையும் தருகிறது.

ஏராளமான அறுவடை காலத்தை நோக்கி வழிநடத்தவும் வழிநடத்தவும் சூரியன் பிரகாசமாக பிரகாசிக்கிறது. நீங்கள் செழிப்பு மற்றும் மகிழ்ச்சியுடன் ஆசீர்வதிக்கப்படுவீர்கள். இனிய கானும் பொங்கல்!

உங்களுக்கும் உங்கள் குடும்பத்தினருக்கும், அன்பானவர்களுக்கும் இந்த பொங்கலுக்கு எனது அன்பான வாழ்த்துக்களை அனுப்பும் உற்சாகமும் உற்சாகமும் நிறைந்த இதயத்துடன் இந்த நாளைக் கொண்டாடுங்கள்.

இந்த செய்திகளை நீங்கள் படிக்கும்போது, ​​என் பொங்கல் வாழ்த்துக்கள் இனிமையான பொங்கல் பால் போல பரவுகிறது என்று நம்புகிறேன் இனிய கானும் பொங்கல்

பொங்கல் பானையிலிருந்து நிரம்பி வழிகின்றதால், செல்வமும் ஆரோக்கியமும் நிறைந்த நித்திய மகிழ்ச்சியையும் அமைதியையும் விரும்புகிறேன்! இனிய கானும் பொங்கல்

Image Credits: Pixabay