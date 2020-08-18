Bail Pola 2020 Date, Meaning, Significance, And Celebration: All You Need To Know

India is a country which is rich in diversity. Every annual year, a plethora of distinct festivals are celebrated across the country. As we all know that some festivals are more popular than others but this does not dent the significance of any festival in comparison to another. A major festival observed in states of Maharashtra, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh is called the Bail Pola which holds a lot of cultural importance in the life of farmers. Take a look some important details about Bail Pola 2020 from date to its celebration.

Bail Pola 2020 Date

The festival of Bail Pola 2020 will be celebrated on August 18, Tuesday this year. Generally, Bail Pola celebration is done on a major scale in states like Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Telangana. On this day, farmers decorate their bulls, oxen and worship them in front of the entire village. Mostly, Bail Pola is observed either in the month of August or September. But this time the Bail Pola 2020 date is much earlier than usual dates. In some parts of Madhya Pradesh, the Bail Pola is also called the Pola Amavasya.

Bail Pola Meaning and Significance

Coming to the Bail Pola significance, in order to express one's gratitude, farmers on the occasion of Bail Pola not only decorate their bullocks in an amusing way but also worship them like gods by performing aartis, and touching their feet. This is done as a way of hoping that bulls stay in good health this year too and good seeds are sown with their help, which further helps in distributing food grains to one and all.

Bulls are also worshipped as they are the ones because of whom farmer's households run. As per the Bail Pola celebration ritual, the horns of bullocks are coloured, they are decorated with bells and shiny cloth. All the decked up bulls then roam in the village with the owners. They are served with good-quality food and bhajans are sung for their noble deeds. A day prior to the Bail Pola celebration Bulls are washed thoroughly. On the day of Bail Pola, bulls are given rest and they are not used for field ploughing work.

Bail Pola Celebration

As mentioned above, Bail Pola Celebration is done on a huge scale. Apart from decorating and worshipping bulls, women also make rangoli's in their houses and prepare local delicacies. Foodgrains are offered to bulls in thalis as bhog like Jowar, Bajra, Makka etc. Sometimes competitions amongst the best-dressed and decorated bulls are also conducted. However, the Bail Pola 2020 celebration will not be a huge affair this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This is because social distancing is the need of the hour and no major social gathering is allowed this year. However, farmers who are confined to their fields and houses can certainly celebrate a Happy Bail Pola 2020 with their families.

