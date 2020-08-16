Parsi New Year 2020: Wishes, Greetings And Quotes One Can Share On This Occassion

The month of August this year is full of festivals- from Janamashtami, Eid to Parsi New Year. On August 16, Sunday, the Parsi New Year 2020 will be celebrated across the entire Parsi community in the world. Parsi New Year is also called Navroz and it is celebrated in order to commemorate the inception of the Iranian Calendar. The festival is named after a Persian king, Jamshed, he was the one who introduced Parsi calendar to the world and his own community.

On the occasion of Parsi New Year, individuals often dress up in traditional Parsi attires, cook delicious Parsi dishes, and visit the fire temple to seek blessings. If you want to wish your family and friends a very Happy Parsi New Year 2020 but wondering what to write, then do not worry. Here is a special collection of Parsi New Year 2020 wishes, greetings, and quotes that you can share with your loved ones. Have a look-

Parsi New Year Wishes

May the glory of King spread all over, May Lord praise us in galore, Let’s pray for happiness and prosperity… May this Parsi New Year give us Happiness. Lasting ever and ever!!… Happy Parsi New Year 2020! Jamshed E Navroz is d 1st day of d 1st month of d Zoroastrian year. D festival is celebrated wid lot of enthusiasm, so let us celebrate. Happy Parsi New Year 2020! Subah ho yaa shaam ho, Din ho yaa raat ho, Jaane kaise bhi halaat hoN.. Hum nahi bhoolenge aapse kehna.. Aaj hai Jamshedi Navroz.. Dua hai yeh ki ye din aapka khaas ho.. Mubaarak Navroz. Fortunate is the one who has learned to admire, but not to envy. Good Wishes to you and your loved ones for a joyous new year! Navroz Pirooz! I pray for you and your family’s happiness and well-being. May you all have an amazing year ahead. Navroz Mubarak! As we celebrate the Parsi New Year, I am sending my best wishes wrapped up in lots of love and warmth just for you my dear.

Parsi New Year Greetings

Wave goodbye to the old and embrace the new with hope, dreams, and ambition. Greetings for you and your family this Parsi New Year 2020.

Nights are Dark but Days are Light, Wish your Life will always be Bright. So my Dear don't get Fear Coz, God Gift us a Brand New Year Happy New Year & Pateti Pateti Wishes Greetings…

May you achieve success in every facet of life,

and all your heartfelt wishes come true.

Wishing you a Happy New Year of Happiness & Prosperity.

Happy New Year.

Happy Pateti!

As I send across my Parsi New Year Greetings, may the coming 12 months of the New Year be full of new achievements for you. May the days be filled with eternal happiness for you and your family!

Sharing these Parsi New Year Greetings with you in hope that may the coming year be the most fruitful year of our lives. Happy New Year to all!

Parsi New Year Quotes

Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, concerned citizens can change the world. Indeed it is the only thing that ever has by Margaret Mead

May the stars shine upon you,

May the flowers fill your heart with beauty,

May hope forever wipe away your tears,

and above all, May this New year be wonderful!

Navroz Mubarak

The new year stands before us, like a chapter in a book, waiting to be written by Melody Beattie

In harmony with the new and fresh birth of the motherland and nature,

we the Iranians wish and greet each and every one Navroz Mubarak!

New beginnings are in order, and you are bound to feel some level of excitement as new chances come your way

New Year begins, let us pray, that it will be a year with New Peace, New Happiness, and abundance of new friends, God bless you throughout the Parsi New Year 2020.

