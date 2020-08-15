Abu Dhabi Travel Possible Now. Details One Must Know About The Strict Safety Guidelines

Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, is finally open to welcome tourists after a long hiatus. With the outbreak of COVID-19 across the globe, inter-state and international flights were restricted for quite some time. This was a major hit for cities which are famous amongst travellers, and in which tourism plays a major role in their economy. But, now things are getting back to normal as Abu Dhabi has opened its gates for tourists once again albeit with high standards on safety and security measures. Know more about the stringent Go-Safe Health Guidelines here.

Also Read: Dilip Prabhavalkar's Birthday Special: Take A Look At His Most-loved Horror Flicks

Abu Dhabi Travel Possible Now: Things One Must Know About The Go Safe Initiative

If questions like is it safe to travel to Abu Dhabi now? Are the safety standards up to the mark? etc. are crossing your mind, then be rest assured as travelling to Au Dhabi is now safer than ever. The legal authorities are leaving no stone unturned in taking care of the safety of their tourists. Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism has also implemented a' Go Safe Initiative' which means that all the sanitization and hygiene-related standards will be top-notch. Over 313 checkpoints across the capital city have been established.

Also Read: Quit India Movement Day Wishes You Can Share With Your Loved Ones

These include constant temperature check, regular sanitization of all areas and also social distancing course. Employees working at tourist places are mandated regular health check-ups. The city is making it a safer environment for tourists for a stress-free trip to Abu Dhabi with over 145 hotels which have already obtained the Go Safe Certification. To name a few hotels which are a part of the Go Safe Initiative and certified includes Emirates Palace, St. Regis Abu Dhabi, W Hotel – Yas Island. Many parks, malls, and other tourist sites have also got the Go Safe certification.

Also Read: Desi Hacks To Cook Corn (bhutta) At Home This Monsoon Via Different Methods

The first popular destination in Abu Dhabi which was reopened recently is Louvre Abu Dhabi. Post that, many others joined the list like Al Jahili Fort, Al Ain Oasis, and Al-Ain Palace Museum. If it's someone's first trip to Abu Dhabi and an itinerary is a must for you, visitors are now provided with digital maps with all information available. Also, every destination in Abu Dhabi that is open for travel-enthusiasts allows only 40% of its total capacity in order to maintain social distancing. With so many efforts and precaution in place, the Abu Dhabi Tourism department has indeed worked hard to ensure the safety of their visitors making it an ideal location for your next trip.

Also Read:'Ramante Edanthottam' Shooting Location Includes Picturesque Visuals From Vagamon And More