Bail Pola Quotes In Marathi To Share On WhatsApp With Your Friends And Family

Bail Pola is a festival celebrated in Maharashtra on August 18 every year. This festival is also well-known as Pithori Amavasya. The Bail Pola festival is celebrated and observed by the people to express gratitude towards bulls who plough the fields. And hence on Bail Pola, bulls are cleanly bathed and decorated in the morning. Bail Pola is the day when two earthen bulls are offered gram dal and jaggery and Puranpoli and their horns are also coloured.

Farmers and their families decorate the bull in the afternoon. Their horns are given a nice colour, and the bulls also wear Zul on their body. The neck of the bull is covered with a necklace. Bulls are worshipped on the day and then a huge procession is carried out on that day.

But currently, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many festivals have to be celebrated at home this year. And hence, Bail Pola will also be celebrated at home with joy and happiness without breaking any government norms. However, do not let your zest for the festival be reduced in any way. As even if you can’t get out of the house because of the pandemic, you can still forward your well-wishes for the festival. Below mentioned are some of the best wishes in Marathi for the Bail Pola festival-

Bail Pola quotes in Marathi to share on WhatsApp and social media

कष्ट हवे मातीला

चला जपुया पशुधनाला

बैल पोळ्याच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा जगाचा पोशिंदा असलेल्या शेतकरी बांधवांना बैल पोळ्याच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा आज पुंज रे बैलाले

फेड उपकाराचे देन

बैला, खरा तुझा सण

शेतकऱ्या तुझं रीन श्रावण बैलपोळा निमित्त सर्वांना हार्दिक शुभेच्छा सण माझ्या सर्जा राजाचा

ऋण त्याचं माझ्या भाळी,

सण गावच्या मातीचा बैल पोळ्याच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा कृषीप्रधान संस्कृतीमधला महत्त्वाचा उत्सव

बैलपोळा

सर्व शेतकरी बांधवांना हार्दिक शुभेच्छा

वाडा शिवार सारं वाडवडिलांची पुण्याई

किती वर्णू तुझे गुण मन मोहरुन जाई

तुझ्या अपार कष्टानं बहरते सारी भुई

एका दिवसाच्या पुजेनं होऊ कसा उतराई... बैल पोळानिमित्त सर्व शेतकरी बांधवांना हार्दिक शुभेच्छा नाही दिली पुरणाची पोळी,

तरी राग मनात धरणार नाही.

फक्त वचन द्या मालक मला...

मी कत्तल खाण्यात मरणार नाही… मित्र आणि मैत्रीणीनों आज बैलपोळा आहे,

सर्वांना बैलपोळ्याच्या खुप खुप शुभेच्छा.. आपल्या महाराष्ट्राचा एक मोठा आणि खास सण. आपल्या शेतकऱ्यांचा सण. आपल्यासाठी वर्षभर शेतात घाम गळणार्या बैलाचा सण.तर मग आज त्या शेतकर्याबद्दल लिहा.

