Baisakhi 2023: WhatsApp Messages, Wishes, Quotes, Greetings To Share With Your Loved Ones

Baisakhi 2023 will be celebrated on April 14. The festival holds special cultural and religious importance. People celebrating the festival engage in kirtan prayers and visit gurudwaras to offer prayers. They also dress up in bright clothes and consume kada prasad. Baisakhi marks the harvest festival.
The day is celebrated with vigour in the states of Punjab, Haryana, Bihar Andra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Assam and West Bengal. It is believed that it was on this day of that Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the 10th Sikh Guru, formed the prestigious Khalsa Panth.
Baisakhi 2023: WhatsApp Messages, Wishes, Quotes, Greetings to share
If you are celebrating the festival, or know someone who will celebrate Baisakhi 2023, you can wish them some of the following wishes and greetings.
- On this Baisakhi, let us pray it will be a year with new peace, new happiness, and an abundance of new friends. May God bless you throughout the coming season. Happy Baisakhi.
- Happy Birthday to Khalsa. This a reminder to forever stand up, speak up and fight against injustice. Happy Baisakhi 2023.
- I convey my heartiest wishes to you and your family on the glorious occasion of Baisakhi. May this be the beginning of a lucky year ahead. Happy Baisakhi.
- On the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi, may your life be filled with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Wishing you and your family a Happy Baisakhi.
- Just as a new bloom spreads fragrance and freshness around. May the new year add a new beauty, and freshness into your life. Happy Baisakhi!
- There’s so much colour in life and Baisakhi is one of them!!
- May the spirit of Baisakhi fill your heart with joy and positivity.
- May the harvest festival bring good fortune and prosperity to your life.
- May this Baisakhi be the start of a new and prosperous journey for you.
- Let's celebrate the festival of Baisakhi with great zeal and enthusiasm.
- May the blessings of Waheguru bring peace and happiness in your life on Baisakhi.
- May god shower you with endless blessing, love and happiness. This festival brings the best growth to you. Happy Baisakhi!
- May you come up as bright as the sun, as cool as water and as sweet as honey. Hope this Baisakhi fulfills all your desires and wishes. Happy Baisakhi 2023.
- On this Vaisakhi, let us pray it will be a year with new peace, new happiness, and an abundance of new friends. May God bless you throughout the coming season. Happy Vaisakhi!