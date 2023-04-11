Baisakhi 2023: Traditional Dishes To Celebrate The Harvest Festival

Quick links:
Meethey peeley chawal (sweet yellow rice) is a must for every Baisakhi spread. The rice, cooked in ghee and nuts, is also considered auspicious by many and a necessity for religious festivities.
With makki ki roti and sarson ka saag, the creamy texture of the latter compliments the crispy build of the former creating a lip-smacking delicacy.
The typical kadhi boasts of strong asafoetida notes wafting through besan pakodas swimming in a yellow sea of creamy dahi. Best accompanied with chawal, kadhi can also be savoured with flatbreads.
Cinnamon, bay leaves, peppercorns and cardamom - pindi chole is one of those dishes which incorporates the zesty goodness of all keynote spices elevated with a squeeze of lemon. Best had with kulche.