Last Updated:

Baisakhi 2023: Traditional Dishes To Celebrate The Harvest Festival

From peeley chaawal to kada prasad, ahead of Baisakhi this week, a look at a few staple dishes made during the harvest festival.

Food
 
| Written By
Aalokitaa Basu
Baisakhi
1/5
iStock

Meethey peeley chawal (sweet yellow rice) is a must for every Baisakhi spread. The rice, cooked in ghee and nuts, is also considered auspicious by many and a necessity for religious festivities.

Baisakhi
2/5
Shutterstock

With makki ki roti and sarson ka saag, the creamy texture of the latter compliments the crispy build of the former creating a lip-smacking delicacy. 

Baisakhi
3/5
Unsplash

The typical kadhi boasts of strong asafoetida notes wafting through besan pakodas swimming in a yellow sea of creamy dahi. Best accompanied with chawal, kadhi can also be savoured with flatbreads.

Baisakhi
4/5
iStock

Cinnamon, bay leaves, peppercorns and cardamom - pindi chole is one of those dishes which incorporates the zesty goodness of all keynote spices elevated with a squeeze of lemon. Best had with kulche.

Baisakhi
5/5
iStock

Kada Prasad is the most obvious Baisakhi staple in lieu of it being offered in prayer. Smooth, velvety, and drenched in ghee, it is the perfect sweet dish to conclude the Baisakhi evening.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Shraddha Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Tamannaah: Celebs prove blazers are a wardrobe staple

Shraddha Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Tamannaah: Celebs prove blazers are a wardrobe staple
Siblings Day: Kareena-Karisma Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter, popular sibling duos

Siblings Day: Kareena-Karisma Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter, popular sibling duos