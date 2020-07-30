Bakrid 2020: Meaning, History, Significance And All You Need To Know About It

Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid, is one of the most important festivals for Muslims. The festival is celebrated on the tenth day of the last month of the Islamic calendar. Muslims celebrate two important festivals namely, Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha.

The first, Eid al-Fitr aka Eid/ Ramadan Eid is observed by ending the fast of one month of Ramzan, where devotees fast from dawn to dusk, spend time reading the Holy Quran, and offer prayers to Lord Allah. On the other hand, Eid al-Adha aka Bakrid is known to be a festival of sacrifice. Here is more about Bakrid including its meaning, history and significance.

Meaning of Bakrid or Eid al-Adha

The festival is known by several names. It is called as Eid Qurban or Qurban Bayrami, with Eid al-Adha and Bakrid being the most common terms. The meaning of the name of the festival indicates feast of the sacrifice.

History of Bakrid or Eid al-Adha

Bakrid is celebrated in the month of Dhu al-Hijjah, on the tenth day of the month. Dhu al-Hijjah is the last, that is the twelfth, month of the Islamic calendar. The day honours Ibrahim's desire to sacrifice his son named Ismael as an obedience act towards the Lord's command. However, once it is known that Ibrahim was willing to sacrifice his son, the Lord hands over a lamb to sacrifice.

It is known that Prophet Ibrahim was challenged by the Lord in order to show his trust and faith in him. Ibrahim's steadfast faith had him insisting on sacrificing his son. The Lord was moved by his pure devotion and hence sent Gabriel, an angel, to place a goat instead of his son.

Significance of Bakrid or Eid al-Adha

It is known that the festival is celebrated to honour Ibrahim and Ismael's love towards Allah. The festival is known to symbolise the act of giving and sharing what is near and dear to oneself. It suggests the willingness to give away what is dearest.

Therefore, Muslims celebrate the day by sacrificing an animal like a goat or sheep. The meat is divided into three equal shares. One share for family, one is for relatives, and one is for the poor and the needy.

