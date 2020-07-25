National Parents Day Quotes To Wish Your Parents On This Special Occasion

National Parents Day will be celebrated on July 26, 2020, in the United States of America. The day is celebrated to appreciate all the parents for their time and commitment given to children and appreciate their sacrifice in order to nurture relationships with children. Many find it satisfying to leave a thank you note to their parents for their commitments. Appreciating parents on the occasion of National Parents Day is important to show parents how precious they are and acknowledge their role in bringing you up. With all that said now, here are National Parents Day quotes to wish parents on various social media platforms including WhatsApp, Facebook, and others.

National Parents Day quotes

The depth of the love of parents for their children cannot be measured. It is like no other relationship. It exceeds concern for life itself. The love of a parent for a child is continuous and transcends heartbreak and disappointment. – James E. Faust

At the end of the day, the most overwhelming key to a child’s success is the positive involvement of parents. – Jane D. Hull

We never know the love of a parent till we become parents ourselves. – Henry Ward Beecher

One of the greatest titles in the world is parent and one of the biggest blessings in the world is to have parents to call mom and dad. – Jim DeMint

Behind every young child who believes in himself is a parent who believed first. – Matthew Jacobson

It’s a funny thing about mothers and fathers. Even when their own child is the most disgusting little blister you could ever imagine, they still think that he or she is wonderful. – Roald Dahl

Our parents deserve our honor and respect for giving us life itself. Beyond this, they almost always made countless sacrifices as they cared for and nurtured us through our infancy and childhood, provided us with the necessities of life, and nursed us through physical illnesses and the emotional stresses of growing up. – Ezra Taft Benson

A parent’s love is whole no matter how many times divided. – Robert Brault

"Everybody always tells you what an awesome and unique experience being a parent is. Words can never do the feeling justice." — Eric Church

"I believe that a parent's role is to provide a path or opportunity for their children." — David Soul

"All the time a person is a child he is both a child and learning to be a parent. After he becomes a parent he becomes predominantly a parent reliving childhood." — Benjamin Spock

"Being a parent is the hardest job ever in life." — Nicole Ari Parker

