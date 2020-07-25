National Parents' Day Images To Share To Honour Them On This Special Day

Parents' Day is celebrated across the globe on June 1, as per the United Nations. However, it is also celebrated on different days in different countries. The United States of America celebrates National Parents Day on the fourth Sunday of July and for the year 2020, National Parents' Day will be celebrated on July 26, 2020. The day is celebrated to appreciate parents for their selfless work towards bringing up their children. Children, on this special occasion, thank them for the sacrifices they've made in their lives. The day gives many an opportunity to do something special for their parents. To help with that, here are some National Parents Day images to share with your parents on this special day:

Images for National Parents' Day

The United States of America will celebrate National Parents' Day on July 26 in 2020, and the day was first declared in the year 1994. President Bill Clinton, in the year 1994, signed a Congressional Resolution into Law. The Resolution was signed for ''recognizing, uplifting, and supporting the role of parents in the rearing of children.'' The Bill that was passed was introduced by Trent Lott, a Republican Senator.

National Parents' Day is celebrated after Father's Day, which is observed in the month of June, and Father's Day is followed by Mother's Day, which is celebrated in the month of May. Though these days are celebrated across the United States of America, they are not declared as official holidays by the government.

National Parents' Day recognises the selfless work parents do in raising children. Throughout the United States of America, several community leaders, educational institutes organise Parents' Day events. People celebrate the day by planning get-togethers or sharing thank you notes, messages, images, quotes with their parents. Some even give special gifts or go on trips on to spend time with parents on their special day. Many find the day to be a perfect opportunity to do and create something unique and special for their parents. Amid the Coronavirus pandemic crises, people across the United States might celebrate the day indoors without any social gatherings.

