Bank Holidays In 2021: Check Out The Full List Of Holidays In India

Bank Holidays in India are shortlisted by the State Government, Central Government and Union Territories in India under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. These holidays are for the banking sector only where the employee has a day off. There are two types of bank holidays in India- National Holidays and Government Holidays. India observes three national holidays on Republic Day, Independence Day and Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. On these days, banks and other types of financial institutions remain closed. Have a look at the list of bank holidays in 2021 in India.

List of bank holidays in 2021

January 1, Friday- New Year’s Day

January 2, Saturday- New Year Holiday

January 9, Saturday- Second Saturday

January 11, Monday- Missionary Day

January 14, Thursday- Makar Sankranti and Pongal

January 23, Saturday- Fourth Saturday

January 26, Tuesday- Republic Day

February 13, Saturday- Second Saturday

February 16, Tuesday- Vasant Panchmi

February 27, Saturday- Gur Ravidas Jayanti, Fourth Saturday

March 11, Thursday- Maha Shivratri

March 13, Saturday- Second Saturday

March 27, Saturday- Fourth Saturday

March 29, Monday- Holi

April 2, Friday- Good Friday

April 8, Thursday- Buddha Purnima

April 10, Saturday- Second Saturday

April 14, Thursday- Baisakhi and Dr Ambedkar Jayanti

April 21, Wednesday- Ram Navami

April 24, Saturday- Fourth Saturday

April 25, Sunday- Mahavir Jayanti

May 1, Saturday- May Day

May 8, Saturday- Second Saturday

May 12, Wednesday- Eid-Ul-Fitr

May 22, Saturday- Fourth Saturday

June 12, Saturday- Second Saturday

June 26, Saturday- Fourth Saturday

July 10, Saturday- Second Saturday

July 20, Tuesday- Bakrid/ Eid-Al-Adha

July 24, Saturday- Fourth Saturday

August 10, Tuesday- Muharram

August 14, Saturday- Second Saturday

August 15, Sunday- Independence Day

August 22, Sunday- Raksha Bandhan

August 28, Saturday- Fourth Saturday

August 30, Monday- Janmashtami

September 10, Friday- Ganesh Chaturthi

September 11, Saturday- Second Saturday

September 25, Saturday- Fourth Saturday

October 2, Saturday- Gandhi Jayanti

October 9, Saturday- Second Saturday

October 13, Wednesday- Maha Ashtami

October 14, Thursday- Maha Navami

October 15, Friday- Dussehra

October 18, Monday- Eid-E-Milan

October 23, Saturday- Fourth Saturday

November 4, Thursday- Diwali

November 6, Saturday- Bhai Dooj

November 13, Saturday- Second Saturday

November 15, Monday- Deepavali Holiday

November 19, Friday- Guru Nanak Jayanti

November 27, Saturday- Fourth Saturday

December 11, Saturday- Second Saturday

December 25, Saturday- Christmas Day

