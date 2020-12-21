Post Office Holidays 2021: A List Of Central Government Holidays For Post Offices

The Department of Posts (DoP), known popularly as India Post, is the Government postal service in India. The department was first started in 1688 when Warren Hastings took up the initiative to start a postal service in India. Lord Dalhousie then established the service to be under 'The Crown' and helped to pass the India Post Office Act 1854. Now the post office provides many other services to the people of India, like - Small Savings Schemes, providing life insurance coverage under Postal Life Insurance (PLI) and Rural Postal Life Insurance (RPLI) and other such schemes. Thus, it is very important to know when is Post Office open and when it is closed. So here's a list of India Post Holidays 2021:

Post Office Holidays 2021

Republic Day: 26-01-2021 (Tuesday)

Good Friday: 02-04-2021 (Friday)

Mahavir Jayanti: 25-04-2021 (Sunday)

Idu’l Fitr: 14-05-2021 (Friday)

Buddha Purnima: 26-05-2021 (Wednesday)

Idul’l Zuha (Bakrid): 21-07-2021 (Wednesday)

Independence Day: 15-08-2021 (Sunday)

Muharram: 19-08-2021 (Thursday)

Mahatma Gandhi’s Birthday: 2-10-2021 (Saturday)

Dussehra (Vijay Dashmi): 15-10-2021 (Friday)

Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday (Id-E-Milad): 19-10-2021 (Tuesday)

Diwali (Deepavali): 04-11-2021 (Thursday)

Guru Nanak’s Birthday: 19-11-2021 (Friday)

Christmas Day: 25-12-2021 (Saturday)

Thus, this clarifies that on all these dates in 2021, the Post Office will be shut. There might be other additions to this list due to many reasons. Another set of important holidays in India is the Bank Holidays. Banks are also very important to people in any country. Much like the Post Office, Bank also shuts down on major events and days. Here's a look at Bank Holidays for 2021 (Maharashtra):

26 January 2021: Tuesday (REPUBLIC DAY OF INDIA)

19 February 2021: Friday (SHIVAJI JAYANTI)

11 March 2021: Thursday( MAHASHIVRATRI)

29 March 2021: Monday (HOLI)

02 April 2021: Friday (GOOD FRIDAY)

13 April 2021: Tuesday (GUDI PADWA)

14 April 2021: Wednesday (BABASAHEB AMBEDKAR JAYANTI)

21 April 2021: Wednesday (RAM NAVAMI)

25 April 2021: Sunday (MAHAVIR JAYANTI)

1 May 2021: Saturday (MAHARASHTRA DAY)

11 May 2021: Tuesday (RAMADAN RAMZAN)

26 May 2021: Wednesday (BUDDHA PURNIMA)

20 July 2021: Tuesday (BAKRI-ID ID-UL-ZUHA or EID-AL-ADHA)

15 August 2021: Sunday (INDEPENDENCE DAY OF INDIA)

17 August 2021: Tuesday (NAVROZ PARSI NEW YEAR)

19 August 2021: Thursday (MUHARRAM)

9 September 2021: Thursday (GANESH CHATURTHI)

2 October 2021: Saturday (MAHATMA GANDHI JAYANTI)

15 October 2021: Friday (DUSSEHR)

19 October 2021: Tuesday (E-MILAD)

4 November 2021: Thursday (DIWALI)

5 November 2021: Friday (DIWALI)

19 November 2021: Friday (GURU NANAK GURPURAB)

25 December 2021: Saturday( CHRISTMAS)

