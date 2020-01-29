Basant Panchami Celebration In Bangalore: Everything You Need To Know

Vasant Panchami or Basant Panchami is a Hindu festival that is celebrated and dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. She is also known as Goddess of knowledge, music, arts, science, and technology and many people gather together on this day for a special and pious puja. Goddess Saraswati is worshipped on Vasant Panchami day which is why the day holds importance and is also called Shri Panchami and Saraswati Panchami. This year, Basant Panchami 2020 will be celebrated with great joy in different parts of the country but in Bangalore, this day will be celebrated with much greater reverence.

Basant Panchami 2020: Basant Panchami celebration in Bangalore

Basant Panchami 2020 will also be celebrated as it marks the arrival of spring and on this day there is also a special ritual of initiating education to children. Schools and colleges in Bangalore and many other parts of the nation specially arrange pujas in the morning to seek the blessing of the Goddess.

A special time known as Purvahna Kala decides when the puja will be held. This is the time between the sunrise and midday. Astrologers and people, in general, believe that Basant Panchami 2020 will be a good, lucky and auspicious day to start any new project or to buy something.

Basant Panchami celebration in Bangalore is very special. People take an early bath and wear yellow colored clothes. They decorate their houses with yellow and orange flowers. Everyone gathers together and offers their prayers to Goddess Saraswati and thanks to her for showering them with knowledge and wisdom.

Preparations for the puja are done days in advance as part of the Basant Panchami celebration in Bangalore and many other parts of the country. Basant Panchami celebration in Bangalore is a huge event and even children get holidays from their schools. The women dress up and many people go out to buy new items on this pious day.

