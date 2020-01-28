Basant Panchami Quotes, Wishes & Whatsapp Messages To Send Your Loved Ones

The festival of Basant Panchami is celebrated with enthusiasm in North India every year. This festival is considered to bring happiness in the lives of people as Goddess Saraswati, who is also known as the Goddess of learning, was born on Basant Panchami. Thus, Saraswati is worshipped on this day and along with it Basant Panchami also marks the blooming of yellow mustards.

Although there are six seasons in India, Spring is considered to be the king of all seasons as the weather becomes very pleasant as soon as Spring arrives. In today's era of technology, most of the people resort to wishing everyone online with quotes and messages on all the festivals. If you are looking out for some best quotes to send to your loved ones this Basant Panchami then here is a list of 'Happy Basant Panchami quotes' which you can rely on.

Best Basant Panchami quotes, wishes, and WhatsApp messages

May Goddess Saraswati bless you with the ocean of knowledge which never ends. Happy Basant Panchami!

Days are too busy, hours are too few, seconds are too fast, but there is always time for me to say hello to someone like you! Smile and enjoy Basant Panchami 2020.

Spring is in air, Fresh blossoms everywhere. Sending you my warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami! Happy Saraswati Puja.

Life is to learn. May Goddess Saraswati's divine blessings help you learn and pass the life's tests with ease. Shubh Basant Panchami.

May Goddess Saraswati bless you with knowledge and wisdom. May the divine grace of Goddess Saraswati be with you. May the power of knowledge light up your life and Goddess Saraswati's blessings shine on you.

No greeting card to give, No sweet flowers to send, No cute graphics to forward, Just a carrying heart wishing you A Happy Basant Panchami

May you rise each texting day with fully charged cell phone in your hand, inspiring message in your mind, me in your heart, and a clear signal all day long. Have a great Basant Panchami day.

