Basant Panchami Quotes, Wishes & Whatsapp Messages To Send Your Loved Ones

The festival of Basant Panchami is celebrated with enthusiasm in North India every year. This festival is considered to bring happiness in the lives of people as Goddess Saraswati, who is also known as the Goddess of learning, was born on Basant Panchami. Thus, Saraswati is worshipped on this day and along with it Basant Panchami also marks the blooming of yellow mustards.
Although there are six seasons in India, Spring is considered to be the king of all seasons as the weather becomes very pleasant as soon as Spring arrives. In today's era of technology, most of the people resort to wishing everyone online with quotes and messages on all the festivals. If you are looking out for some best quotes to send to your loved ones this Basant Panchami then here is a list of 'Happy Basant Panchami quotes' which you can rely on.
