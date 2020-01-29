Basant Panchami Celebration In Delhi And Other Details Of The Saraswati Puja

Basant Panchami which is also known as Saraswati Puja is celebrated on the fifth day of the month of Magh every year. Goddess Saraswati, who is considered the Goddess of knowledge, is worshipped on this day. Unlike other states, Delhi also celebrates the festival in a very unique way. Read on to know more details about the date, time and other details of Basant Panchami 2020 celebration in Delhi.

Basant Panchami celebration in Delhi

Apart from many other places, Basant Panchami in Delhi is celebrated at the dargah of the Sufi saint Hazrat Khwaja Nizamuddin Auliya every year. The story of this goes back to the time of Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya, who lived from 1238 to 1325. This festival, which is also popularly known as Sufi Basant, is celebrated in memory of the poet Amir Khusro who dedicated his songs of spring to his Khwaja (spiritual master) Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya. Special qawwali programmes are organised and songs related to the onset of spring are dedicated to Hazrat Nizamuddin.

Apart from this, in Delhi, on the occasion of Basant Panchami, it is a tradition to wear yellow coloured clothes. Most schools and colleges in Delhi celebrate Basant Panchami to honour the goddess of knowledge and education. In every Hindu household, traditional rituals are performed and offerings of flowers and fruits are made to the Goddess Saraswati.

Also, traditional sweets like Kesari Halwa and Kesari sweet rice is made on the occasion of celebrating Basant Panchami in Delhi. Some devotees also perform Pitri-Tarpan or worship their ancestors on this day. Moreover, Kamdev, who is the god of love is also worshipped on this day.

Date and time of Basant Panchmi

In the year 2020, Basant Panchami or Saraswati Puja will be celebrated on January 29. However, as per the Panchang or Hindu calendar, the Muhrat for the celebration of the festival is from 10:45 am on January 29 to 1:00 pm on January 30. On this auspicious day, people also share some heartfelt Basant Panchami messages, wishes and greetings to their loved ones.

