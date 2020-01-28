Basant Panchami Images To Wish Your Family And Friends On The Occasion

Vasant Panchami also spelt as Basant Panchami is a festival which marks the preparation for the arrival of spring. It is celebrated by people in various ways depending upon their location. The Vasant Panchami also marks the start of preparation for the festival of Holi which takes place about forty days later. In the year 2020, Vasant Panchami is celebrated on January 29. To the people who are looking for pictures to share with their friends here are some Vasant Panchami images to share.

Here are some of the Basant Panchami Images to forward your friends or family

The color of Basant is yellow which symbolizes peace, prosperity, light, energy, and optimism. This is why people wear yellow clothes and make traditional delicacies in yellow hues.



Wishing you all a very Happy Vasant Panchami. ☺️🪁#vasantpanchami #saraswatipuja pic.twitter.com/pDSPQWtyLa — Lalqilla Rice (@lalqilla_rice) January 28, 2020

May divine blessings of Goddess be with you, Goddess Saraswati is Ray of hope, happiness and Peace, May Goddess Saraswati Bless you with Intellect, Knowledge and Wisdom.#VasantPanchami#SaraswatiPuja#Hoteldiggipalace #Hotelsinjaipur #Besthospitalityhttps://t.co/4m1P5LClqb pic.twitter.com/d0N0OHQnoZ — Hotel Diggi Palace (@DiggiPalace) January 28, 2020

A New Season calls for a new promise to keep yourself healthy. And for that, what better way than to use the All New Hudson Canola Oil. #HeartyAndHealthy #ExpertRecommendedHudson #HudsonCelebration #VasantPanchami pic.twitter.com/bPJEw0bt0Q — Hudson Canola Oil (@Hudsoncanola) January 28, 2020

#VasantPanchami marks the divine marriage of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita, an auspicious day for #PratyangiraDeviMahaHomam, Suppress Black Magic, Rahu-Ketu Doshas, Retrieve Losses, Prosper Abundance in Life.



Read Also: https://t.co/73drufHvop#VasantaPanchami #Spirituality pic.twitter.com/BrchbgpS9m — vedicfolks.com (@vedicfolkscom) January 28, 2020

