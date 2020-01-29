Basant Panchami Celebration In Gurgaon And Other Details To Know

Basant Panchami is dedicated to Devi Saraswati and it marks the beginning of the Spring season. Wife of Brahma, Saraswati is believed to have created the universe. It is also believed that without the Goddess, the universe would be curtained in ignorance, as she is believed to represent enlightenment. Basant Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day in the month of Magha, as per the Hindu calendar. The festival mainly marks the beginning of the Spring harvest festival and is celebrated by performing Devi Saraswati's puja.

Celebrating Basant Panchami in Gurgaon

Vasant Panchami celebration in Gurgaon - Timings mentioned according to the local time of Gurgaon

Vasant Panchami Muhurat - 10:45 AM to 12:52 PM

Duration - 02 Hours 07 Mins

Panchami Tithi begins on Jan 29, 2020, at 10:45 AM

Panchami Tithi ends on Jan 30, 2020, at 01:19 PM

Vasant Panchami Madhyahna Moment - 12:52 PM

Date and Time of Basant celebration 2020

Purvahna Kala is known to be the time between sunrise and the mid-afternoon and that time will decide the auspicious day. Basant Panchami celebrations begin when Panchami Tithi prevails during the Purvahna Kala. That is also one of the reasons why this day may also fall on Chaturthi Tithi.

Astrologers and many people consider this to be an auspicious day to start something new or to mark a good deed. According to this belief, this day is also considered to be auspicious to perform Devi Saraswati Puja. Although there is no specific time to carry out the puja, the ancestors have always advised to do it when the Panchami Tithi is prevailing. Many times the Tithi drawn for the duration of the festival does not prevail for a whole day and hence it becomes important to perform the puja within appropriate timings.

