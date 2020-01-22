Udaipur Music Festival To Be Held From February 7-9, 2020; See Details

The Udaipur World Music Festival, featuring live performances with the city of lakes as a background will be held from February 7 to 9. A city-wide, multi-venue music festival featuring over 150 global artists and collaborations with participation from over 20 countries, the festival happens to be the biggest world music festival in the country.

This year, the festival seeks to celebrate the concept 'We are the World: Unity in diversity'. Read on to know the details of the music festival.

About Udaipur World Music Festival

The city of Udaipur, during the Udaipur World Music Festival, witnesses the incredible performances of world-class musicians from across the world. The fifth edition of this festival is all set to start from February 7 to February 9, 2020. Reportedly, several of the artists are prominent names and first-timers will also get a chance to enthral the audience with their amazing music.

Through planned curation, on-ground events and artist interactions, the festival will be a microcosm to a diverse, yet one world. The artists participating this year will include Ginni Mahi, Habib Koite, Sudha Raghuraman, Ankur Tewari & the Ghalat Family, Mame Khan, Thaikkudam Bridge, Ravi Joshi, When Chai Met Toast and Oques Grasses.

The Udaipur Music Festival is conducted every year in the month of February. The month is considered for the festival as winter makes way for spring. The festival also features matchless live performances with the City Of Lakes as a background and it celebrates cultural diversity at its best through it.

A festival features diverse music from diverse continents and regions coming together on one stage. The event highlight Udaipur as one of the best tourist destinations of India would make Udaipur a culturally vibrant destination. It is an annual event attended by International and domestic travellers.

The festival embarks with meditative and romantic notes, while the soothing melodies are reserved for sunny afternoons and the evenings will end at high energy concerts. Not only does this festival attract music lovers of all age group, but it also provides an enriching experience for the people of Udaipur and other tourists.

