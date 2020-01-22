Ahimsafest 2020: Date, Venue, Events And Other Details About The Vegan Festival

A vegan diet is a plant-based food that includes some specific food items like leafy vegetables, millets, nuts, and fruits. Veganism denounces the consumption of animal-based food items like meat, eggs, fish, milk and dairy products. In fact, there is a long history attached to the vegan diet which takes you back in time to 1944, wherein the concept was limited to only a limited section of Indian society.

With popular names adapting to this diet like Jay Z and Beyonce, the vegan diet started garnering more attention and is considered a mainstream diet now. People switch to a vegan way of life to adapt to a healthier lifestyle and increased longevity. If you are new to this very concept or if you follow a vegan lifestyle, then attending India's biggest Vegan festival Ahimsafest 2020 is a must for you.

Ahimsafest helps to enlighten and enrich you with knowledge about the advantages of a vegan lifestyle. It makes you realise the remarkable benefits of eating the right food items and avoiding those which might lead to health hazards. Ahimsafest 2020 will be held in Mumbai this year. Take a look at all the necessary details you need to know to attend Ahimsafest 2020.

Everything you need to know about Ahimsafest 2020

Where: Mahakali Caves, Mahakali Caves Road, Andheri (E), Mumbai, Maharashtra 400093, Mumbai, India

When: Sunday, January 26, 2020

From: 10 am to 10 pm

Entry: Free, registration is required

Major attractions at Ahimsafest 2020

More than 150 vegan-friendly businesses will be displaying their top dishes at Ahimsafest 2020 in various stalls

Registered individuals have a massive variety of vegan dishes to choose from desserts to appetizers

Demo cooking lessons by professionals

Inspirational talks about health and well-being

Sessions for parents who can motivate their kids to be vegan

Speech by eminent environmentalists about the atrocities done by animal killings and significance of vegan diets

This vegan festival of Mumbai Ahimsafest 2020 is organised and conducted by the Ahimsa Parmo Dharma group. The Ahimsa Parmo Dharma group has been working towards their motto of spreading awareness about vegan food for years now. Ahimsafest 2020 is the fifth vegan festival in India. Ahimsafest 2020 will be on Republic Day, which is a national holiday. This gives you all the more reason to attend the vegan festival for a better you.