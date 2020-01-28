Elephanta Festival 2020 In Mumbai: Dates, Venue And Other Details

Elephanta festival 2020 is organized by the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC). Their main aim is to promote Mumbai tourism and culture. Elephanta festival is one of the most prominently celebrated festivals in Mumbai. It is being organized at Elephanta island, which is just adjacent to the Elephanta caves. Elephanta caves are one of the world heritage sites, located at a distance of ten kilometres from Mumbai Harbour. The Elephanta Festival 2020, which offers a feast of dance and music, is mostly conducted in the month of February every year. This Elephanta festival 2020 is devoted to the varied classical music and dance forms of India and its culture.
The festival has gained prominence to promote the tourism and culture of Mumbai. This festival intends to honour the heritage of dance, art and sculpture in India. There are performers from all over the world visiting for this Elephanta festival to perform and make it the best one. The renowned venue of this festival makes this destination more special and festival more interesting. The Elephanta caves were earlier named as Elephanta by Portuguese and were the capital of a powerful kingdom. Thus, at the Elephanta Festival, visitors can witness a display of rock carving of Lord Shiva which is beautifully exhibited on the walls of the Elephanta caves
It is very easy to reach the Elephanta Island. Visitors can take a boat from the Gateway of India which is a one-and-a-half hour's journey almost from there. During the Elephanta festival, some special launch services are delivered for the visitors. Elephanta festival is undeniably a feast for art lovers. So, join this festival at the Elephanta Islands and be a part of the festivities rightaway!
