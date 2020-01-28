Elephanta Festival 2020 In Mumbai: Dates, Venue And Other Details

Elephanta festival 2020 is organized by the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC). Their main aim is to promote Mumbai tourism and culture. Elephanta festival is one of the most prominently celebrated festivals in Mumbai. It is being organized at Elephanta island, which is just adjacent to the Elephanta caves. Elephanta caves are one of the world heritage sites, located at a distance of ten kilometres from Mumbai Harbour. The Elephanta Festival 2020, which offers a feast of dance and music, is mostly conducted in the month of February every year. This Elephanta festival 2020 is devoted to the varied classical music and dance forms of India and its culture.

Image courtesy: @kartooti_creature

Other details of the Elephanta Festival 2020, Mumbai

Feast Of Dance And Music at the Elephanta Festival 2020

The festival has gained prominence to promote the tourism and culture of Mumbai. This festival intends to honour the heritage of dance, art and sculpture in India. There are performers from all over the world visiting for this Elephanta festival to perform and make it the best one. The renowned venue of this festival makes this destination more special and festival more interesting. The Elephanta caves were earlier named as Elephanta by Portuguese and were the capital of a powerful kingdom. Thus, at the Elephanta Festival, visitors can witness a display of rock carving of Lord Shiva which is beautifully exhibited on the walls of the Elephanta caves

Image courtesy: @prachee_shah_paandya

Attractions at the Elephanta Festival 2020:

Classical dances, plays, skits and instrumental and vocal recitals

Arrangement of the seating for the audiences under the open sky, which makes a perfect atmosphere for a cultural festival.

Live music and folk dances in the evenings

Folk dance from the local fishermen (Koli)

India's prominent artists enthrall the audience on an amazingly decorated stage.

At the Gateway of India, there is a Shehnai program during the festival.

Wonderfully and well-lit Maheshmurti cave, bright lights, and delicious traditional food make this festival a truly memorable experience.

How To Reach the Elephanta Festival 2020

It is very easy to reach the Elephanta Island. Visitors can take a boat from the Gateway of India which is a one-and-a-half hour's journey almost from there. During the Elephanta festival, some special launch services are delivered for the visitors. Elephanta festival is undeniably a feast for art lovers. So, join this festival at the Elephanta Islands and be a part of the festivities rightaway!

The venue of the event (Elephanta Festival 2020)

Elephanta Caves

Timings and dates of the Elephanta Festival 2020

3-day event - 13 February 2020 - 15 February 2020

Time: 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm

