Holi Wishes In Telugu That You Can Send To Your Friends And Family

It is that time of year when people indulge in sharing sweets and colours. For the ones separated by distance, here is a good way to send Holi wishes. If you hail from a Telugu speaking community, here's a list of messages you can send to your loved ones to make someone’s Holi special.

Here is a list of Holi Wishes in Telugu language

ప్యార్ కే రంగ్ సే భరో పిచ్కారి,

స్నేహ్ కే రంగ్ దో దునియా చీర,

యే రంగ్ నా జేన్ కోయి జాట్ నా కోయి బోలి.

Pyar ke rang se bharo pichkari, sneh ke rang do duniya sari, ye rang na jane koi jat na koi boli. Happy Holi!

(Fill your water guns with love, colour the world with affection. Colours do not know the barriers of caste or language. Happy Holi!)

మీకు మరియు మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు చాలా ప్రకాశవంతమైన, రంగురంగుల మరియు ఆనందకరమైన హోలీ శుభాకాంక్షలు.

ప్రేమ మరియు శుభాకాంక్షలతో.

Wishing you and your family a very bright, colourful and happy Holi. With love and best wishes

హోలీ అనేది ఒకరికొకరు అవగాహన మరియు ప్రేమను పెంపొందించే సమయం.

ఇక్కడ, మీ స్నేహాన్ని పునరుద్ధరించడానికి మరియు వ్యక్తీకరించడానికి మీ అందరికీ ఒక వేదిక

ప్రియమైనవారి కోసం అందమైన హోలీ సందేశాన్ని రాయడం ద్వారా హృదయపూర్వక ప్రేమ

Holi is a time to develop understanding and love for each other. It gives everyone a chance to renew and express your friendship, heartfelt love, with these beautiful Holi messages for loved ones.

మీరు ఇంతకుముందు కంటే ఎక్కువ ఆశీర్వాదమైన హోలీ పండుగను కలిగి ఉండండి.

ఇది సరదా, ఆనందం మరియు ప్రేమతో నిండి ఉంటుంది.

మీరు పండుగ వలె రంగురంగులవుతారు లేదా అంతకంటే ఎక్కువ.

అందరికీ చాలా ఆనందించండి.

Have a more blessed Holi festival than you ever have. It is filled with fun, joy and love. You can be as colourful as the festival or more. Have a lot of fun for everyone.

హాయ్ ఫ్రెండ్స్,

మీకు & మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు శుభాకాంక్షలు ..........

హ్యాపీ హోలీ !!!!!!

Hi friends, best wishes to you and your family... Happy Holly!

మీకు మరియు మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు హోలీ శుభాకాంక్షలు. ఈ ప్రిస్మిక్ కలర్ సందర్భంగా మీ ఆరోగ్యం, శ్రేయస్సు మరియు వ్యాపార విజయాలు కోరుకుంటున్నాము. అల్లాహ్ తన అన్ని దయలతో మిమ్మల్ని ఆశీర్వదిస్తాడు!

Best wishes to you and your family. We wish your health, well-being and business success during this festival of colours. May Allah bless you!

'బ్రైట్ కలర్స్, వాటర్ బెలూన్స్, విలాసవంతమైన గుజియాస్ మరియు శ్రావ్యమైన పాటలు' సంపూర్ణ హోలీ యొక్క పదార్థాలు. మీకు చాలా సంతోషంగా మరియు అద్భుతమైన హోలీ శుభాకాంక్షలు

Best wishes to you and your family. We wish your health, well-being and business success during this prism colour. May Allah bless you with all His mercy!

నిజమైన మరియు శ్రద్ధగల సంబంధం పెద్దగా మాట్లాడవలసిన అవసరం లేదు, హృదయపూర్వక భావాలను వ్యక్తీకరించడానికి మృదువైన sms సరిపోతుంది. హోలీ పండుగను చాలా ఆనందించండి.

A real and caring relation does not need to be talked about constantly. Sometimes, an SMS is enough to express heartfelt feelings. Enjoy the festival with these Holi wishes!