Marvel Universe Of Superheroes Will Greet Their Fans At The Exhibition In Chicago

The Marvel Universe of Super-Heroes exhibition will be held at Dearborn city in Michigan at The Henry Ford and it has gained a lot of popularity. The exhibition in Michigan will begin from March 28, 2020 – September 7, 2020. This Universe of Superheroes exhibition will now be heading to the Museum of Science and Industry (MSI), which is located in Chicago, in October. The interactive exhibition is celebrating 80 years of the Marvel Universe, which is known for its 300 artefacts. It also includes iconic costumes, sketches, and props. The Marvel museum is more famous for its original art and comics.

Marvel superhero exhibition in Chicago

The Marvel Universe has a huge influence on the visual culture and the exhibition will be illustrating how the franchise has carved the world of superhero comics with Spider-Man, Iron Man, the X-Men, Fantastic Four, Thor, the Incredible Hulk and Black Panther. The visitors of this museum can test the Iron Man's armour inside Tony Stark's lab through an augmented reality experience. The guests can also take a stroll inside Dr Strange's mirror room.

According to the comic book scholars Benjamin Saunders, Matthew J. Smith and Randy Duncan, the guests will be able to see how the Marvel comic books have reacted to major historic and political events like the civil rights movement, themes of gender, race and disabilities. The exhibition will also pay tribute to the creators like Stan Lee, Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko, whose creative thinking has brought the Marvel Universe to life.

MSI's Anne Rashford told the media publication that the team is excited to bring the Marvel exhibition to MSI because they firmly believe that Marvel's message would resonate with many of their guests and would also connect with their own mission. Anne further mentioned that the comics and the movies encourage the viewers to find their inner strength and to make the world a better place. Anne also added that as an institution they strive for the guests to realize their full potential so they can explore the challenges of today and in the future.

