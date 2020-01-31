Kala Ghoda Festival 2020 Schedule, Events, And What To Expect

The Kala Ghoda Festival is one of the most-awaited art and cultural festivals which takes place in Mumbai. The event, which was first held in 1999, is organised early February every year and is a nine-day treat featuring a display of artworks, craft exhibition, literature, and the likes. It also boasts a number of fun activities for children, music performances and other sorts of entertainment. The event may be organised in Mumbai, but it attracts a wide range of crowd from all across the world.

Kala Ghoda Festival 2020 Schedule

The 2020 edition of the Kala Ghoda festival will be spread over 9 days like every year. It will start on February 1, Saturday, and close on February 9, Sunday, whereas the daily timings would be 10:00 am to 10:00 pm. There will be events across 14 categories including dance, food, children activities, theatre, music, movies and films, literature, street events, visual arts, heritage walks, stalls, workshops, urban design and architecture, and stand up comedy.

Entry fee for the Kala Ghoda Festival

The multi-cultural festival can be visited and explored free of cost as no event or activities are charged. Everyone is welcome to the celebrations.

Kala Ghoda Festival 2020 - What to expect

The Kala Ghoda Festival is set to come back this year to take over the streets of south Mumbai. It will feature a host of festivities including contemporary artworks, inspirational talks by esteemed personalities and performances from various artists. It is also reported that this year’s event will be extended till the Cross Maidan Park unlike that of last year’s where it was closed at the steps of The Asiatic Society Library.

It is also worth noting that the 21st edition of the art festival has been entirely crowdfunded using the platform Ketto this year, doing away with the old sponsorship pattern which had been followed for the past 20 years. According to Nicole Mody, festival coordinator, the event will be as amazing, as visually inspiring, and as creatively exhilarating as it has always been, despite all the differences.

Image credits: Instagram | kgafest