What Is Kala Ghoda Festival? Know The Events, Date And Other Details

Kala Ghoda Festival is an annual festival that starts on the first Sunday of February. This festival is nine days long and ends on the second Sunday of February. This festival takes place in the Kala Ghoda area of South Mumbai, India.

About Kala Ghoda Festival

Kala Ghoda Festival was first held in Mumbai in 1999, since then this festival has grown up in stature and popularity, attracting visitors and other participants from other parts of the country and the world. This festival is organised by the Kala Ghoda Association. This association is a non-profitable organisation. The main motive of this organisation is to create the Kala Ghoda area as the Art District of Mumbai.

What is Kala Ghoda Festival?

Kala Ghoda festival has various sections including visual arts, dance, music, theatre, cinema, and literature. There are various sub-sections of workshops, heritage walks, urban design, and architecture. There is a dedicated section for children too.

The vibrant street section includes a stall selling eco-friendly and hand-made crafts too. The entry to all events is free to all and the costs for the whole festival are made through corporate sponsorship. The Kala Ghoda Festival has expanded in recent years and it is no more restricted to the crescent of Kala Ghoda, instead, the events are also held in Cross Maidan and Horniman Circle as well.

Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2020

Kala Ghoda Festival 2020 would be held from February 1, 2020, to February 9, 2020. The timings of the festival will be from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM. This festival will be really special as it marks the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The events of the Kala Ghoda Festival 2020 will be held across 14 categories that are dance, food, for children, theatre, music, movies and films, literature, street events, visual arts, heritage walks, stalls, workshops, urban design and architecture, and stand-up comedy.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock