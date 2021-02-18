Bhishma Ashtami 2021: Here Is The History And Significance Of This Day

The auspicious day of Bhishma Ashtami takes place at the time of Uttarayan. Uttarayan is the period when the Sun starts with its northward movement and this time is considered as the holy half of the year in Hindu religion. Bhishma Ashtami is regarded as one of the most auspicious and fortunate days of the year. In 2021 this day will fall on February 20. This day marks the death of Bhishma Pitamah. Read on to know more about Bhishma Ashtami 2021.

Bhishma Ashtami history

Who was Bhishma Pitamah?

Bhishma also known as Pitamaha, Gangaputra and Devavrata, is considered to be an elder statesman of Hastinapur. Ancient Hindu epics such as the Mahabharata regard him as an honourable man and a powerful warrior. A report in MPanchang reveals that according to Hindu mythology he was the eighth son of the Kuru King Shantanu and the river goddess Ganga. He was related to both the Pandavas and the Kauravas, who later fought the epic battle of Mahabharata. Both these parties were the descendants of Bhishma’s half-brother, Vichitravirya.

Bhishma Ashtami significance

The report in MPanchang reveals that Bhishma Ashtami is considered a very fortunate day which is highly favourable for performing auspicious activities. Practising Hindus must note that it is a vital day for eliminating the Pitru dosha by performing rituals. Even childless couples can keep a strict fast and performs Bhishma Ashtami puja. It is believed that doing so might help them give birth to a son.

Many devotees believe that if they get the divine blessings of Bhishma Pitamah they will be blessed with a male child who possesses good character and high obedience like Bhishma himself. On this day Bhishma had chosen to leave his body. Even after getting defeated on the battlefield, he remained on the bed of arrows waiting to relieve his body on the fortunate day of Uttarayan.

Happy Bhishma Ashtami 2021: How is this day celebrated?

The celebrations of Bhishma Ashtami takes place in various regions of India. In all the ISKCON temples as well as in the temples of Lord Vishnu, undertake grand festivities in the honor of Bhishma Pitamah. In the state of Bengal, devotees perform special rituals and puja on this occasion. On this particular day, devotees also practice tarpan on the banks of holy rivers which is called Bhishma Ashtami Tarpanam. The ritual is carried out in the name of Bhishma Pitamah and the ancestors of the observer for the peace of their souls.

Image Source: Shutterstock