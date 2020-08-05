Kajari Teej 2020 Quotes, Wishes And Messages To Share With Your Beloved Ones

Kajari Teej 2020 will be celebrated across India on August 6, 2020. The Kajari Teej Puja is held during the Tritiya Tithi according to the 'Panchang'. This year around, Kajari Teej's Tritiya Tithi will begin on August 5, 2020, at 10:50 pm, and will end on August 7, 2020, at 12:14 am. Teej is a festival which is celebrated by Hindu women, especially in the North Indian states of India, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. Thus, here are some quotes and messages which you can send to your loved ones on the auspicious day of Kajari Teej.

Kajari Teej quotes, wishes and messages to send your beloved ones

May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless your life with peace, prosperity, happiness and good health. Happy Kajari Teej!

May this Teej light up for you the hopes of happy times and dreams for a year full of smiles. Happy Kajari Teej!

May the festival of Kajari Teej fill your life with joy and ecstasy, ensure the health and happiness of your spouse and children, and purify your body and soul. A very Happy Kajari Teej to all!

Let's celebrate the festival with happiness and joy. Happy Kajari Teej!

May Goddess Parvati fulfill all your wishes and you get great, powerful and loving husband like the mighty Lord Shiva. Happy Kajari Teej!

Wishing your life be full of happiness, your days full of new experiences and your surroundings full of positivity. May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless you with health and prosperity and protect you from evil. Happy Kajari Teej!

May you be blessed with happiness this Teej. Wish you and your family a very happy Kajari Teej!

If Kajari Teej teaches us anything, it teaches us that you should follow your heart and marry the one you’re meant to be with, for you deserve a God. Happy Kajari Teej to all!

Wish you and all your loved ones a very Happy Kajari Teej!

Good wishes to all women fasting on this auspicious day. Enjoy Teej and have fun!

I hope your prayers and fasting go successfully and you have a very happy and successful Teej filled with blessings. May your marriage last long and be filled with blessings!

May Lord Shiva bless you with health and prosperity on the occasion of Kajari Teej. May you and your partner get Goddess Parvati’s blessings. Wishing you a long and happy married life. Happy Kajari Teej!

Here’s a message for all husbands: fast with your wife and pray for her long life too, for what is the point of having a long life if you cannot enjoy it with your beloved wife? Happy Kajari Teej!

