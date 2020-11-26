California Rules For Thanksgiving: Here Are All Details About COVID-19 Regulations

Thanksgiving 2020 will be celebrated in the USA on November 26, 2020. The day is an annual national holiday in the North American continent. The day is observed to celebrate the harvest and other blessings of the year that has passed. Thanksgiving 2020 is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November. The families gather together and enjoy a feast of delicacies. The day is celebrated in various ways as people will also wish each other a happy Thanksgiving 2020.

As Thanksgiving 2020 is being celebrated, people in California have been wondering about the California rules for Thanksgiving. Because of the pandemic people have been curious to know about the California Thanksgiving COVID-19 rules and California Thanksgiving rules list. For all the people who are still confused about the California rules for Thanksgiving, here is everything you need to know.

California rules for Thanksgiving

For the upcoming festive season, the California Department of Public Health has issued a limited stay at home order. According to the order, it is effective in counties under Tier One (Purple) of California's Blueprint for a Safer Economy, requiring that all gatherings with members of other households and all activities conducted outside the residence, lodging, or temporary accommodation with members of other households cease between 10:00 pm PST and 5:00 am PST.

The exception to this limited-time law are those activities associated with the operation, maintenance, or usage of critical infrastructure or required by law. The order is also not applicable to homeless people.

See the official Limited Stay at Home order HERE

The order does not prevent any number of persons from the same household from leaving their residence, lodging, or temporary accommodation, as long as they do not engage in any interaction with any number of persons from any other household, except as specifically permitted herein. The order will come to effect on November 21, 2020, at 10:00 pm PST.

The order will remain effective until 5:00 am PST on December 21, 2020. It may be extended or revised if needed. This new order related to California Thanksgiving COVID-19 rules has been issued after assessment of the recent, unprecedented rate of rising in the increase in COVID-19 cases across California. These immediate actions have been taken to reduce the community spread, protect individuals at higher risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19, and prevent the state's health care delivery system from becoming overwhelmed.

On November 13, 2020, the California Department of Public Health had issued the rules for all Californians. For all the people who want to see the California thanksgiving rules list in detail apart from the limited stay at home order, here is a look at the official COVID-19 guidelines in California. Click on the below link to see it in detail.

