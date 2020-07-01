Canada Day Images for You To Send To Your Friends And Family On This Special Occasion

Canada Day is the national day of the country. It marks the anniversary of July 1, 1867, which is the effective date of the Constitution Act, earlier known as the British North America Act. It united three separate colonies of the province of Canada, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick into a single dominion within the British Empire called Canada. The federal statutory holiday was initially known as Dominion Day. However, the name got changed in 1982, the year in which Canada Act patriated the Canadian Constitution.

This year, Canada Day will be quite different from any other year before. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, there will be no mass gatherings because of which the City of Edmonton had to cancel the traditional Canada Day event and fireworks display. However, people can celebrate the day safely, while following guidelines. So, we have compiled images for Canada Day 2020 for people to greet their friends and family members on 153rd Canada Day. Here are happy Canada Day images:

Time to fly the flag and have fun with family and friends! Enjoy a barbecue or see a parade! Canada Day is a holiday for everyone -- have a happy one!

Did you know? In Quebec, Canada Day is the day leases end, so it's called "Moving Day." Do your neighbor a favor; help someone move today! Happy Canada Day!

It's never too cold outside for Canada Day! Get together with family and friends and share the warmth for our great country. Happy Canada Day!

Today is one of those days where we get to take a look into the telescopes of the past. Our founding fathers meant for us to grow into a great nation, and we have. Happy Canada Day, everyone!

Our national day is one of those days where we come together as a nation irrespective of race, gender, religion, or creed. It’s a day where we break down barriers. Happy Canada Day, everyone.

My friend, let us unite our spirits on the joyous occasion of Canada. Observing the parade pass by, let us recount the fond memories of olden days. Happy Canada Day!

Facing my fears and Gearing up for #canadaday pic.twitter.com/0LXs0fEpxv — Cleopatra (@midnightcleo) June 29, 2020

History of July 1st in Canada:

1879 to 1980 Dominion Day

1981-2019 Canada Day

2020+ systemic racist, colonization and oppressor day of shame pic.twitter.com/x3T4aDNted — okotoksmatt (@okotoksmatt) June 29, 2020

Do you smell that? It's time to break out the barbecue for another year! Happy Canada Day to you -- may it be a fun and delicious one!

A week from today is Canada Day ðŸ‡¨ðŸ‡¦ It may look different this year but you know what’s similar all of us 37.59 million citizens still live in the greatest country in the world. pic.twitter.com/SSJneu9TUN — Brian Patafie (@bpatafie) June 24, 2020

Today is the day all new citizens officially become Canadians like you! Help them celebrate -- by having a great Canada Day with your friends and family!

