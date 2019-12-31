New Year 2020: Celebrate A Humble New Year's Eve At Pheonix Mall In Chennai

Ages ago, when the tradition of celebrating the last day of the year was catapulted, little did they know, it would turn into a landmark event, where people will engage in conversations and enjoy the last day of the year in all zest and enthusiasm. Reportedly, some of the oldest New year tradition includes, having tasty foods, making some noise and gifting presents to loved ones. If you are up for a humble and memorable New Year 2020 celebration with your family and friends, head on to Phoenix Mall, Chennai, as the place offers a perfect New Year celebration for families and friends. Here is how one can ring in the new year at the Pheonix Mall, Chennai.

New Year celebration in Pheonix Mall, Chennai

Shopping

A prosperous time, New year, is an ideal time to shop for new clothes. If the social media page of Pheonix Mall, Chennai, is to go by, the mall has some of the best prices on premium brands. According to their social media page, the mall is offering a 50 per cent discount on clothing and cosmetic brands. Head on to the mall and avail all discounts.

Savour tasty food

Reportedly one of the biggest malls of Chennai, Pheonix Mall has a plethora of eateries that offer some of the tastiest dishes in the city. With eateries like Kailash Parbhat, KFC, Mainland China, Kobe Sizzlers, among others. The place serves different cuisines, suiting the tastes of all locals.

Packing gifts for loved ones

Located in the heart of Chennai, makes Pheonix Mall an ideal place to shop and spend some time. The Mall located in Velachery Main Road has shops like Archies, that helps one choose an ideal gift for loved ones. Besides Archies, Pheonix also has Reynolds, that hosts some of the best gifts in the town.