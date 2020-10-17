Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Shares Healthy Meal Plan For Women During Navratri

Every year during Navratri, women in Indian households usually have a tight schedule between managing the workplace and traditional celebrations of the festival. It gets even more difficult for them when they observe fasts on all nine days as, without the proper nutrients, issues like hormonal imbalance or mood swings take a toll on their health. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has, on Twitter, shared a simple and appetizing meal plan, especially for women fasting during the Navratris.

During these fasts, people avoid eating meat, grains, alcohol, onion, garlic etc. From an Ayurvedic perspective, these foods attract and absorb negative energies and should be avoided during a seasonal change as our bodies tend to have low immunity around that time. Navratri festivities give you a chance to get back to the roots and deviate from the day-to-day affair.

The ingredients that Rujuta has suggested for the meals during this Navratri are ones that strengthen the immune system and are healthy for the body.

Have a look:

An eating plan for #Navratri



The diversity of foods that are usually eaten during this time empowers the women with nutrients that make them physically stronger, improve their immunity and helps bring about a hormonal balance too.



Video - https://t.co/AsM5lghRBQ pic.twitter.com/1Aaaa1zALe — Rujuta Diwekar (@RujutaDiwekar) October 17, 2020

Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar reveals actor's diet & workout plan

Read | Foods to manage period pain as recommended by celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar

Kuttu or buckwheat is rich in protein, fibre and magnesium. Since it has a good portion of fibre, a decent serving of kuttu can help you feel full for a long time and keep hunger at bay.

Samoa is filled with abundant in fibres which prevent the risk of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases as well as helps in food digestion. Samoa also provides iron and prevents one from feeling hungry.

Singhara is also known as wheat chestnut and there are various dishes that are made from it. One can use singhara flour to make parathas, samosas, pooris and even cheelas. This rich in fibre and protein grain helps in water retention as well.

Read | Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares list of immunity boosters for a healthy quarantine

Read | Krishna Janmashtami 2020: Nutritionist Rutuja Diwekar shares her 'Janmashtami thali'