Foods To Manage Period Pain As Recommended By Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar

On October 5, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar joined a webinar and recommended five traditional food items that can help to manage period pain. After her brief conversation, Rujuta Diwekar also shared a post on her social media handle and listed out the foods to manage the PMS pain. Rujuta explained that eating healthy food during periods overcome micronutrient deficiency. The 47-year-old nutritionist also recommended that having ghee with each meal also helps to ease the menstrual pain.

Foods to manage period pain:

1. Soaked raisins and kesar

Soaked raisins and kesar help to stabilise the amount of iron, fibre and minerals in the body. This also helps to combat the constipation problem. All you need to do is soak a few raisins and strands of kesar in two different bowls overnight and have it in the morning.

READ | Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Shares List Of Immunity Boosters For A Healthy Quarantine

2. Banana in all forms

Rujuta recommended that any form of banana is good to consume around 4 to 6 o'clock in the evening. She further added that since it maintains the nutrient profile of the body it also helps to get better sleep. While talking about its nutrients, Diwekar informed that the consumption of bananas can fulfill the requirement of potassium and vitamin B.



3. Root and tuber vegetables

Rujuta asserted that to manage the period pain, a woman needs to include the mentioned vegetables in their diet for three to four days a week. Rujuta also highlighted that the root vegetables are a rich source of fibre and polyphenols. During her conversation, she also stated that the root vegetables are also good for skin and hair.

READ | Rujuta Diwekar Shares Five Easy Exercise And Diet Tips To Follow Amid Lockdown

4. Grains & millets

While stating the importance of including grains and millets, Rujuta shared that it helps to diversify an individual's diet. Later, she strongly recommended having Kuttu once in a week during winters. Next, she recommended having Rajgira while saying that the young girls, who are hitting their puberty, should consume it as it can load them with iron and calcium. She also asked to avoid multi-grain bread and atta.



5. Aliv and coriander seeds

While drawing the attention to two seeds used traditionally to ensure a smooth period, Rujuta listed aliv and coriander seeds. She also shared that you can also make aliv seed's laddoo simply by mixing it with coconut and jaggery. Meanwhile, explaining how to consume coriander seeds, she recommended having two or three of it along with dry coconut and jaggery.

READ | Milind Soman Laughs As He Learns About 'Face Polish'; Fan Says 'You Don't Need It'

READ | Milind Soman At Fit India Dialogue: 'People Need Mental Motivation To Maintain Fitness'