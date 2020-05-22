World Turtle Day Images, Quotes And Messaged To Wish Loved Ones

World Turtle Day is a popular holiday which was started by the American Tortoise Rescue in the year 2000. World Turtle Day is celebrated on May 23 in order to bring attention and increase knowledge and our respect for turtles and tortoises. The day is also celebrated to encourage human actions that will help the turtles survive and thrive in their natural habitat. World Turtle Day is celebrated all over the globe with different techniques like dressing up as turtles or wearing green summer dresses. Some people also contribute by saving turtles caught on highways or with research activities. On World Turtle Day, organizers make different plans and projects push everyone to help the turtles. They also set up a number of classes that help the attendees by teaching them unknown and important facts about turtles.

World Turtle Day Images

In order to celebrate this day, a number of places also use images and quotes to share with their family members. This day is all about spreading awareness on how to help the turtles. These World Turtle day Images and quotes will help to give out more knowledge to help the turtles. Here are some quotes and images for World Turtle Day.

Behold the turtle. He makes progress only when he sticks his neck out. - James Bryant Conant

I am now a turtle. Virtually everything I own is on my back and suffice it to say I am one ton lighter and therefore 2,000 pounds happier. All houses are gone. - Bobby Darin

We can all contribute in small ways in saving the lives of turtles in the world. - Happy World Turtle Day!

Turtles, the wonderful creature of God. Let's share awareness about World Turtle Day!

We have grown seeing these cute animals around us and now it is our responsibility to make sure that our coming generations also get to see them and love them.

Let us save the little turtles by showing our responsibility as a human, Let us celebrate the World Turtle Day together.

Life for turtles is long unless humans prey them and make them their lunch and dinner. Let's save turtles. - Let's share World Turtle Day awareness in the whole world!

Spread love and make the earth a better place to live for turtles. - Happy World Turtle Day!

We can all contribute in small ways in saving the lives of turtles in the world…. Not polluting our environment is the only step which can bring about a big change…. Let us make World Turtle Day more meaningful by taking these small steps.

We are the reasons these turtles will extinct soon if we don’t pay attention to the alarming situation….. We need to save their homes and save their lives so that our coming generations can play with them and love them like we do…. Happy World Turtle Day.

Happy World Turtle Day 2020!

