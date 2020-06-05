Chandra Grahan 2020: Meaning, Significance, Date And Timings

The first Chandra Grahan 2020 occurred in the month of January and now in the month of June the second Lunar Eclipse, also called 'Chandra Grahan' in Hindi, is set to appear. During this second Chandra Grahan 2020, the Earth, Sun, and the Moon will be in perfect alignment with each other. The Earth adjusts itself between the Sun and the Moon during a lunar eclipse.

The Chandra Grahan Time and Date

As per Astronomers, the Chandra Grahan Time and Date for the second lunar eclipse in 2020 are as follows:

Start Chandra Grahan Time:11:15 PM IST on June 5, 2020

End of Chandra Frahan Time:2:34 AM IST till June 6, 2020

The Best Chandra Grahan Time when it will at its peak is at 12:54 AM IST on June 6, 2020

As per reports, the Chandra Grahan Time in totality will be 3 Hours and 18 Minutes. This means anytime during this period, the second Chandra Grahan 2020 can be witnessed.

Chandra Grahan Significance

Lunar Eclipse does not happen every day and is considered as one of the special days during a year, as it is a rare sight to witness the Earth placing itself in such a way that it affects the sunlight that touches the moon. The second lunar eclipse is also known as 'Strawberry Moon Eclipse' this is because the Full Moon appears in the month of June. In order to see this wonderful site, you will not need any special telescope or any other glasses. As per the Astrophysicists, you can see the second Chandra Grahan 2020 will naked eye as well.

Chandra Grahan 2020 visible from

Astronomers also named the Chandra Grahan 2020 as the Penumbral lunar eclipse. Post this second Chandra Grahan 2020 there will be two more Chandra Grahan, and they will appear in the first week of July and last week of November respectively. The second Chandra Grahan 2020 will be visible from Asia, Australia, Europe, and, Africa. During this second Chandra Grahan 2020, as per experts, around "57% of the moon will pass through the Earth's Penumbra", making the visibility of Moon very faded in comparison to other normal nights. A beautiful vision for the Skygazers to behold. So if you know somehow who loves gazing at the sky then wish them a Happy Chandra Grahan 2020 and pass the information, so that this special time shouldn't be missed.

