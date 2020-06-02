World Bicycle Day Wishes You Can Share With Your Loved Ones On June 3

Every year on June 3, the World Bicycle Day is celebrated across the globe. The day is observed to recognise the versatility and environment-friendly nature of bicycles as a means of transport. In April 2018, the U.N General Assembly declared June 3 as International World Bicycle Day. On this special occasion, we have curated a list of special wishes on World bicycle day 2020 you can share with your family and friends.

Throwing some light on the declaration of World bicycle day, the resolution passed by the United Nations recognizes "the uniqueness, longevity and versatility of the Bicycle, which has been in use for two centuries, and that it is a simple, affordable, reliable, clean and environmentally fit sustainable means of transport. Now that you are aware of its importance make sure you spread the message across by wishing a very 'Happy World bicycle day 2020' to your near and dear ones by sharing these wonderful wishes with them.

World Bicycle Day 2020 Wishes

The traffic on the roads will be less bothersome if there are more number of bicycles than cars. Happy World Bicycle Day 2020!

Let us hope that many people take up this practice of commuting by bicycles as it will cut down on the pollution on roads. Happy World Bicycle Day!

This is a very good initiative as cycling will help keep people fit and healthy. Happy World Bicycle Day 2020!

Why drive cars when you can cycle all the way! Happy World Bicycle Day!

Here’s to thank the United Nations for the recognition of this day. Happy World Bicycle Day 2020!

A bicycle ride a day to keep the gymnasium away! Happy World Bicycle Day!

Cycling is a favourite sport across the globe and we are happy to promote our favourite sport. Happy World Bicycle Day to all!

It is amazing how the simplest and one of the earliest form of transportation could be so desirable in today’s world! Happy World Bicycle Day!

The benefits of riding a bicycle are immense. Here’s to thanking the United Nations and wishing everyone a Happy World Bicycle Day!

Gift your child a bicycle this June and she or he will be both healthy and happy! Happy World Bicycle Day!

Hoping the United Nations get the result it desires by promoting this movement. All the best wishes and wishing all a Happy World Bicycle Day!

The cycle reminds us of our childhood days and we are very happy that the United Nations has dedicated a day to the humble bicycle. Happy World Bicycle Day 2020!

This June let us cycle our woes away! Happy World Bicycle Day!

The bicycle is an affordable transport and does not threaten the environment either and thus gives a win-win situation to society. Happy World Bicycle Day 2020!

The humble bicycle has the potential to save the planet. Cheers to the bicycle and wish everyone a Happy World Bicycle Day!

Let us all support the United Nations in this noble cause and help spread awareness about the health benefits of a bicycle. Happy World Bicycle Day!

Imagine your crush riding a bicycle back home from work next to you on a lonely lane. Yes, bicycle rides can be romantic too! Happy World Bicycle Day!

Cheap and efficient, small in size and can be parked anywhere. Nothing comes close to the perfection of the bicycle. Happy World Bicycle Day!

If people would consider a bicycle a means of commutation, it would ease the traffic and cut down pollution by a great extent. Happy World Bicycle Day!

Adopting the bicycle as a means of daily commutation will help in the improvement of the mental and physical health of the people. Happy World Bicycle Day 2020!

A bicycle can be looked at as a way of bridging the differences between sections of society. Here’s to promoting equality and good health. Happy World Bicycle Day!

The joy of riding a bicycle is getting lost because of the growing addiction to gadgets and busy life schedules of people. Wishing everyone a very Happy World Bicycle Day!

Here’s hoping that the nations take care of the problems related to traffic, cyclic mobility and pedestrian safety. Happy World Bicycle Day!

A bicycle reminds us of the times when innocence prevailed and kids would be seen happy on bicycles than on smartphones. Happy World Bicycle Day everyone!

Cycling is both invigorating and exciting, it helps in clearing my mind. I wish everyone a very Happy World Bicycle Day!

Let us help in promoting the bicycle and the cyclists. Wishing everyone a very happy and healthy Happy World Bicycle Day!

The bicycle is not only a vehicle but also a sport that can be used as an antidepressant. Happy World Bicycle Day!

Designed more than two centuries ago, this invention continues to rule the hearts of kids and adults alike and is the best option to get a healthy commute to work. Happy World Bicycle Day to all!

