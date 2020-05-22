World Turtle Day Quotes You Can Share With Family And Friends To Spread Awareness

Every year on May 23, the Wolrd Turtle Day is celebrated across the globe with a lot of gusto and enthusiasm. As the name suggests, it is observed to create awareness about these silent reptiles who make a huge ecological impact with their presence. This is the tenth year of World Turtle Day, which was found by a Non-Profit Organisation American Tortoise Rescue.

On the occasion of World Turtle Day, different organisations try their best to spread knowledge amongst the people about the significance of turtles and tortoises, and how various human activities are hampering their existence, as numerous species of these special reptiles are now on the verge of extinction. So do your bit by sharing some nice quotes on World Turtle Day with your near and dear ones and make it a memorable and happy World Turtle Day 2020.

Happy World Turtle Day Quotes 2020

We can all contribute in small ways in saving the lives of turtles in the world. - Happy World Turtle Day 2020!

Behold the turtle. He makes progress only when he sticks his neck out. - James Bryant Conant

Take a walk with a turtle. And behold the world in pause. - Bruce Feiler

Spread love and make the earth a better place to live for turtles. - Happy World Turtle Day 2020!

Let us save the little turtles by showing our responsibility as a human, Let us celebrate the World Turtle Day together.

Try to be like the turtle – at ease in your own shell. –Bill Copeland

We have grown seeing these cute animals around us and now it is our responsibility to make sure that our coming generations also get to see them and love them.

Every Sea and ocean is incomplete without the population of turtles. Happ Turtle Day 2020

And the turtles, of course … all the turtles are free, as turtles and, maybe, all creatures should be.–Dr Seuss

Keep moving, no matter what pace, just keep moving. It is an essential lesson learnt from a turtle. Happy Turtle Day 2020

Turtles have their own life, let them live safely. Happy Turtle Day 2020

God has made humans the most intelligent ones and hence it stands as our responsibility to take care of the turtles who are about to get extinct.

Turtles are beautiful and cute but they are innocent and deserving of a better life.

Turtles are surely one of the cutest animals we have seen…. They are to be adored and they don’t deserve to get killed because of inhumane activities…. Make World Turtle Day more meaningful by pledging to save their lives.

The conscience of mankind is what paves the way for turtle’s existence on earth and the future of their breed.

It is only about time that turtles will only be found in textbooks and internet.

A turtle is at its happiest best when they float in the sea and stay safe from waste.

Life for turtles is long unless humans prey them and make them their lunch and dinner. Let's save turtles. - Let's share World Turtle Day awareness in the whole world!

Your grandchildren would love to see the turtles when they visit the beach, won’t they? Please join hands to come together and save turtles from being history.

Ecological balance disrupts if tortoises aren’t there anymore. Only we have the power to save these amazing creatures from being gone forever.

Clean and green environment to grow is the only thing the turtles ever asked for. Is it too much? Think again on this World Turtle Day.

Giant turtles are the ornaments of the sea and ocean.

The spirit animal that suggests you live your own path. Turtle means a lot and needs to live long. Happy World Turtle Day 2020

You ever saw a tortoise smiling? I did, they were all soaking the sun on the beach and humans weren’t poaching for them. Truly they were happy