Chhath Puja 2020: Chhath Puja Quotes, Wishes And Images To Celebrate The Occasion

The celebration of Chhath Puja 2020 takes place in the Northern parts of the country. States like Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh will celebrate this day on November 20, 2020, Friday. They dedicate this occasion to Sun God and his sister Chhathi Maiya. So, devotees worship them, believing Lord Surya to be the source of all energies and powers.
People offer prayers and perform rituals for four days. However, this year, due to the ongoing pandemic, they will have to maintain social distancing and celebrate Chhath Puja 2020 at their place. So, we have compiled some of the Chhath Puja wishes, quotes, and images for you to share with your friends and family. Check out:
Happy Chhat 🌞☀️ #छठ_पूजा #ChhathPuja2020 #ChhathPuja pic.twitter.com/6vS8kUNseF— ChaiKiPyali (@tea_lover_mady) November 19, 2020
On this #Chhathpuja, may the sun god bless you and your family with the choicest blessings for longevity, health, happiness, and success in everything. May you experience a great vitality in your thoughts and spirit. #ChhathPuja2020 pic.twitter.com/wFdNAVbn1l— Aapka Abhishek (@iaapkaabhishek) November 19, 2020
On the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja,Remove all negativities and embrace only goodness...🙏— Anjali ✨ (@AnjiiiiiS) November 19, 2020
here's wishing you and your family good health, wealth, peace and prosperity...🙏♥️#ChhathPuja pic.twitter.com/M3SKdjwIAh
छठि पावैनक’ मिथिला चित्रकारी— BeingMaithil (@BeingMaithil) November 18, 2020
CHHATH PUJA is the only Indian festival where the setting sun (Sandhya arghya) as well as the rising sun (Usha arghya) is worshipped in order to thank him for bestowing energy, happiness and healthy life on earth.
साभार : @das_sarita#ChhathPuja pic.twitter.com/RGHSCENalH
Happy Chhath Puja #ChhathPuja2020 #ChhathPuja pic.twitter.com/ecEzoBomPB— Rahul Kumar (@tweet_rahulrock) November 19, 2020
May the occasion of chhath puja Light up New hopes apportunities in your life and fulfill all your dreams and leave you with you smile.— Shyam Kumar (@Shyam_7480) November 19, 2020
Heartiest greetings to all of you countrymen.🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏#ChhathPuja2020 #ChhathPuja pic.twitter.com/ww01pn1SsV
