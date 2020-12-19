Last Updated:

Chhath Puja 2020: Chhath Puja Quotes, Wishes And Images To Celebrate The Occasion

Chhath Puja 2020: Here are some of the Chhath Puja quotes, wishes, and images to celebrate the occasion with your friends, family members, and colleagues.

chhath puja 2020

The celebration of Chhath Puja 2020 takes place in the Northern parts of the country. States like Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh will celebrate this day on November 20, 2020, Friday. They dedicate this occasion to Sun God and his sister Chhathi Maiya. So, devotees worship them, believing Lord Surya to be the source of all energies and powers.

People offer prayers and perform rituals for four days. However, this year, due to the ongoing pandemic, they will have to maintain social distancing and celebrate Chhath Puja 2020 at their place. So, we have compiled some of the Chhath Puja wishes, quotes, and images for you to share with your friends and family. Check out:

छठ पूजा आए बनकर उजाला
खुल जाये आप की किस्मत का ताला
हमेशा आप पर रहे मेहरबान ऊपर वाला
यही दुआ करता है आपका ये चाहने वाला
छठ पूजा 2020 की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं

  • I thank the sun for bestowing the bounties of life on earth and fulfilling particular wishes. Happy Chhath 2020!
  • Chhath Puja is about sincere devotion, perseverance, faith and one's belief. May you be showered with happiness and prosperity. May the gracious rays of the Sun God light up your life.

गेहूं का ठेकुआ, चावल के लड्डू
खीर,अन्नानास, नीम्बू और कद्दू
छठी मैया करे हर मुराद पूरी
बाटे घर-घर लड्डू…
जय छठी मैया शुभ छठ पूजा!

  • May the occasion of Chhath Puja light up new hopes and opportunities in your life and fulfil all your dreams and leave you with a smile.
सबके दिलों में हो सबके लिए प्यार
आनेवाला हर दिन लाए खुशियों का त्योहार
इस उम्मीद के साथ आओ भुलाकर सारे गम
छठ पूजा का हम सब करे वेलकम
छठ पूजा की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं!

  • May all your agonies perish and may you be showered with his choicest blessings. A very Happy Chhath Puja to you and your family.
  • On this Chhath puja, may chhathi Maiya give you the courage of a lion and the strength of an elephant. Happy Chhath 2020!
  • May this Chhath Puja mark the beginning of good life, fortune, and glory for you, setting a new and energetic phase for a highly successful life. Happy Chhath Puja!

सदा दूर रहो गम की परछाइयों से
सामना न हो कभी तन्हाइयों से
हर अरमान हर ख्वाब पूरा हो आपका
यही दुआ है दिल की गहराइयों
छठ पूजा की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं!!

  • Enjoy a highly successful life ahead and stay blessed for a happy life with your family. Have a sparkling Chhath Puja 2020!

