Chhath Puja 2020: Chhath Puja Quotes, Wishes And Images To Celebrate The Occasion

The celebration of Chhath Puja 2020 takes place in the Northern parts of the country. States like Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh will celebrate this day on November 20, 2020, Friday. They dedicate this occasion to Sun God and his sister Chhathi Maiya. So, devotees worship them, believing Lord Surya to be the source of all energies and powers.

People offer prayers and perform rituals for four days. However, this year, due to the ongoing pandemic, they will have to maintain social distancing and celebrate Chhath Puja 2020 at their place. So, we have compiled some of the Chhath Puja wishes, quotes, and images for you to share with your friends and family. Check out:

Chhath Puja 2020: Chhath Puja quotes, wishes & images to celebrate the occasion

छठ पूजा आए बनकर उजाला

खुल जाये आप की किस्मत का ताला

हमेशा आप पर रहे मेहरबान ऊपर वाला

यही दुआ करता है आपका ये चाहने वाला

छठ पूजा 2020 की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं

I thank the sun for bestowing the bounties of life on earth and fulfilling particular wishes. Happy Chhath 2020!

Chhath Puja is about sincere devotion, perseverance, faith and one's belief. May you be showered with happiness and prosperity. May the gracious rays of the Sun God light up your life.

On this #Chhathpuja, may the sun god bless you and your family with the choicest blessings for longevity, health, happiness, and success in everything. May you experience a great vitality in your thoughts and spirit. #ChhathPuja2020 pic.twitter.com/wFdNAVbn1l — Aapka Abhishek (@iaapkaabhishek) November 19, 2020

गेहूं का ठेकुआ, चावल के लड्डू

खीर,अन्नानास, नीम्बू और कद्दू

छठी मैया करे हर मुराद पूरी

बाटे घर-घर लड्डू…

जय छठी मैया शुभ छठ पूजा!

May the occasion of Chhath Puja light up new hopes and opportunities in your life and fulfil all your dreams and leave you with a smile.

On the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja,Remove all negativities and embrace only goodness...🙏

here's wishing you and your family good health, wealth, peace and prosperity...🙏♥️#ChhathPuja pic.twitter.com/M3SKdjwIAh — Anjali ✨ (@AnjiiiiiS) November 19, 2020

सबके दिलों में हो सबके लिए प्यार

आनेवाला हर दिन लाए खुशियों का त्योहार

इस उम्मीद के साथ आओ भुलाकर सारे गम

छठ पूजा का हम सब करे वेलकम

छठ पूजा की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं!

छठि पावैनक’ मिथिला चित्रकारी



CHHATH PUJA is the only Indian festival where the setting sun (Sandhya arghya) as well as the rising sun (Usha arghya) is worshipped in order to thank him for bestowing energy, happiness and healthy life on earth.

साभार : @das_sarita#ChhathPuja pic.twitter.com/RGHSCENalH — BeingMaithil (@BeingMaithil) November 18, 2020

May all your agonies perish and may you be showered with his choicest blessings. A very Happy Chhath Puja to you and your family.

On this Chhath puja, may chhathi Maiya give you the courage of a lion and the strength of an elephant. Happy Chhath 2020!

May this Chhath Puja mark the beginning of good life, fortune, and glory for you, setting a new and energetic phase for a highly successful life. Happy Chhath Puja!

सदा दूर रहो गम की परछाइयों से

सामना न हो कभी तन्हाइयों से

हर अरमान हर ख्वाब पूरा हो आपका

यही दुआ है दिल की गहराइयों

छठ पूजा की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं!!

May the occasion of chhath puja Light up New hopes apportunities in your life and fulfill all your dreams and leave you with you smile.

Heartiest greetings to all of you countrymen.🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏#ChhathPuja2020 #ChhathPuja pic.twitter.com/ww01pn1SsV — Shyam Kumar (@Shyam_7480) November 19, 2020

Enjoy a highly successful life ahead and stay blessed for a happy life with your family. Have a sparkling Chhath Puja 2020!

