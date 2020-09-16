World Ozone Day 2020: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The Important Day

World Ozone Day 2020 is marked to reinforce amongst people the sustainable usage of any products or services to reduce the carbon footprint of an individual. World Ozone Day 2020 marks the 35 years of the Vienna Convention and 35 years of global ozone layer protection as per the website of UN. The day also signifies addressing climate change and undoing the long exploitation of the ozone layer due to heavy industrialization and human activities. UN described, "The ozone layer, a fragile shield of gas, protects the Earth from the harmful portion of the rays of the sun, thus helping preserve life on the planet," which must be protected. Here is everything ones needs to know about World Ozone Day theme 2020 and more:

World Ozone Day theme 2020

This year the United Nations Org described the day as, "World Ozone Day, held on September 16, celebrates this achievement. It shows that collective decisions and action, guided by science, are the only way to solve major global crises. In this year of the COVID-19 pandemic that has brought such social and economic hardship, the ozone treaties’ message of working together in harmony and for the collective good is more important than ever. The slogan of the day, ‘Ozone for life’, reminds us that not only is ozone crucial for life on Earth but that we must continue to protect the ozone layer for future generations."

World Ozone Day quotes

The only thing that stops the earth from getting fried is the ozone layer. Protect it and protect yourself. World Ozone Day 2020.

Ozone today, Oxygen tomorrow.

Earth without ozone is like a house without a roof.

Ozone is like a “MOTHER” of EARTH…. who protects her child from harmful radiations! Our Mother. World Ozone Day 2020.

Don’t make the Ozone layer disappear or a UV spear will impale life. Happy World Ozone Day 2020.

Ozone-not just a layer but a protector.

You don’t have to be a mayor to help protect the ozone layer. Protect the ozone layer for it protects us. Great Wish on World Ozone Day 2020.

Deal today with Ozone for a Better Tomorrow.

Prevent skin cancer – Protect the ozone layer!

Ozone, Ozone, Don’t go away. We want you today.

Every ozone hole is a threat to our soul.

Life depletes when Ozone Depletes. So to save life save Ozone.

