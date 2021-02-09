Chocolate Day 2021 Wishes And Quotes To Share With Your Significant Other

Valentines Day week has begun and two of the most significant days, Rose Day and Propose Day, of the romantic season, were celebrated on February 7 and February 8 respectively. February 9 marks the Chocolate Day of this romantic week. It is celebrated by giving chocolate to one's loved ones. Here are some images and quotes one can use to convey their feelings to their partner.

Chocolate Day 2021 wishes and quotes

Chocolate Day is one of the most important days of pre-Valentines Day celebration. On this day, one gives their loved one or partner chocolates to start their love journey on a sweet note. Since the past year was harsh on everyone and there is a lot to be made up for. Along with chocolates, here are some Chocolate Day wishes you can share with your friends, dear ones and your partner.

Chocolate becomes much more sweeter when I share it with you.

Happy Chocolate Day!

There are only two things on this planet that can melt me: my girlfriend’s cute face and a bundle of chocolates. Happy chocolate day my lovely girlfriend!

Everything comes with a price and I come only with a chocolate. So buy me a chocolate and I’m yours. Happy chocolate day, my love.

Chocolate Day shayaris

à¤¤à¥‡à¤°à¤¾ à¤¯à¥‡ à¤®à¥€à¤ à¤¾-à¤¸à¤¾ à¤ªà¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤°,

à¤²à¤¾à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤®à¥‡à¤°à¥‡ à¤œà¥€à¤µà¤¨ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤¬à¤¹à¤¾à¤°,

à¤ªà¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤° à¤•à¥€ à¤®à¤¿à¤ à¤¾à¤¸ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤¸à¤œà¤¾ à¤¸à¤‚à¤¸à¤¾à¤°

à¤šà¥‰à¤•à¤²à¥‡à¤Ÿ à¤¡à¥‡ à¤ªà¤°…. à¤®à¥ˆà¤‚ à¤•à¤°à¤¤à¥€ à¤¹à¥‚à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤° à¤•à¤¾ à¤‡à¤œà¤¹à¤¾à¤° |

à¤†à¤œ à¤šà¥‰à¤•à¤²à¥‡à¤Ÿ à¤¡à¥‡ à¤ªà¤° à¤šà¥‰à¤•à¤²à¥‡à¤Ÿ à¤¤à¥‹ à¤–à¤¿à¤²à¤¾à¤“,

à¤®à¥€à¤ à¥€ à¤®à¥€à¤ à¥€ à¤•à¥‹à¤ˆ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¤ à¤¤à¥‹ à¤¸à¥à¤¨à¤¾à¤“..

à¤•à¤¬ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤¤à¥œà¤ª à¤°à¤¹à¥‡ à¤¹à¥ˆà¤‚ à¤¹à¤® à¤†à¤ª à¤•à¥‡ à¤ªà¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤° à¤®à¥‡à¤‚,

à¤†à¤œ à¤¤à¥‹ à¤¹à¤®à¥‡ à¤…à¤ªà¤¨à¥‡ à¤—à¤²à¥‡ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤²à¤—à¤¾à¤“ |

à¤†à¤ªà¤•à¥‡ à¤œà¥€à¤µà¤¨ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤­à¤°à¥‡

à¤–à¥à¤¶à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¤‚ à¤…à¤ªà¤¾à¤° à¤à¤¸à¥‡,

à¤–à¥‚à¤¬ à¤­à¤°à¥€ à¤¹à¥‹à¤¤à¥€ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤®à¤¿à¤ à¤¾à¤¸

à¤šà¥‰à¤•à¤²à¥‡à¤Ÿ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤œà¥ˆà¤¸à¥‡ |

à¤ªà¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤° à¤•à¤¾ à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¥‹à¤‚à¤¹à¤¾à¤° à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤†à¤¯à¤¾,

à¤¸à¤‚à¤— à¤…à¤ªà¤¨à¥‡ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤–à¥à¤¶à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¤ à¤²à¤¾à¤¯à¤¾,

à¤•à¥‹à¤ˆ à¤­à¥€ à¤°à¤‚à¤— à¤°à¤¹à¥‡ à¤¨à¤¾ à¤«à¤¿à¤•à¤¾,

à¤ªà¤° à¤¸à¤¬à¤¸à¥‡ à¤ªà¤¹à¤²à¥‡ à¤•à¤°à¤²à¥‹ à¤•à¥à¤› à¤®à¥à¤¹ à¤®à¤¿à¤ à¤¾

à¤¹à¥ˆà¤ªà¥à¤ªà¥€ à¤šà¥‰à¤•à¤²à¥‡à¤Ÿ à¤¡à¥‡ |

à¤®à¤¿à¤ à¤¾à¤¸ à¤­à¤°à¥€ à¤¹à¥à¤ˆ à¤¹à¤° à¤“à¤° à¤¹à¥ˆ,

à¤²à¤—à¥‡ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤œà¥ˆà¤¸à¥‡ à¤–à¥‚à¤¬à¤¸à¥‚à¤°à¤¤ à¤¶à¤®à¤¾ à¤ªà¥à¤°-à¤œà¥‹à¤° à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤¹à¥ˆ,

à¤¢à¥‚à¤à¤¢à¤¾ à¤¤à¥‹à¤¹ à¤ªà¤¾à¤¯à¤¾, à¤†à¤ªà¤•à¥€ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤¯à¥‡ à¤®à¤¿à¤ à¤¾à¤¸,

à¤œà¥‹ Chocolate à¤•à¥€ à¤¤à¤°à¤¹ à¤›à¤¾à¤ˆ à¤¹à¤° à¤“à¤° à¤¹à¥ˆ |

Images for Chocolate Day 2021

Image: Canva

Image: Pixabay

Image: Pixabay

Image: Pixabay

Image: Pixabay

Image: Pixabay

Image courtesy: Shutterstock