Chocolate Day 2021 Wishes And Quotes To Share With Your Significant Other

Valentines Day week has begun and two of the most significant days, Rose Day and Propose Day, of the romantic season, were celebrated on February 7 and February 8 respectively. February 9 marks the Chocolate Day of this romantic week. It is celebrated by giving chocolate to one's loved ones. Here are some images and quotes one can use to convey their feelings to their partner.
à¤¤à¥‡à¤°à¤¾ à¤¯à¥‡ à¤®à¥€à¤ à¤¾-à¤¸à¤¾ à¤ªà¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤°,
à¤²à¤¾à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤®à¥‡à¤°à¥‡ à¤œà¥€à¤µà¤¨ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤¬à¤¹à¤¾à¤°,
à¤ªà¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤° à¤•à¥€ à¤®à¤¿à¤ à¤¾à¤¸ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤¸à¤œà¤¾ à¤¸à¤‚à¤¸à¤¾à¤°
à¤šà¥‰à¤•à¤²à¥‡à¤Ÿ à¤¡à¥‡ à¤ªà¤°…. à¤®à¥ˆà¤‚ à¤•à¤°à¤¤à¥€ à¤¹à¥‚à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤° à¤•à¤¾ à¤‡à¤œà¤¹à¤¾à¤° |
à¤†à¤œ à¤šà¥‰à¤•à¤²à¥‡à¤Ÿ à¤¡à¥‡ à¤ªà¤° à¤šà¥‰à¤•à¤²à¥‡à¤Ÿ à¤¤à¥‹ à¤–à¤¿à¤²à¤¾à¤“,
à¤®à¥€à¤ à¥€ à¤®à¥€à¤ à¥€ à¤•à¥‹à¤ˆ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¤ à¤¤à¥‹ à¤¸à¥à¤¨à¤¾à¤“..
à¤•à¤¬ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤¤à¥œà¤ª à¤°à¤¹à¥‡ à¤¹à¥ˆà¤‚ à¤¹à¤® à¤†à¤ª à¤•à¥‡ à¤ªà¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤° à¤®à¥‡à¤‚,
à¤†à¤œ à¤¤à¥‹ à¤¹à¤®à¥‡ à¤…à¤ªà¤¨à¥‡ à¤—à¤²à¥‡ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤²à¤—à¤¾à¤“ |
à¤†à¤ªà¤•à¥‡ à¤œà¥€à¤µà¤¨ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤à¤°à¥‡
à¤–à¥à¤¶à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¤‚ à¤…à¤ªà¤¾à¤° à¤à¤¸à¥‡,
à¤–à¥‚à¤¬ à¤à¤°à¥€ à¤¹à¥‹à¤¤à¥€ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤®à¤¿à¤ à¤¾à¤¸
à¤šà¥‰à¤•à¤²à¥‡à¤Ÿ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤œà¥ˆà¤¸à¥‡ |
à¤ªà¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤° à¤•à¤¾ à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¥‹à¤‚à¤¹à¤¾à¤° à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤†à¤¯à¤¾,
à¤¸à¤‚à¤— à¤…à¤ªà¤¨à¥‡ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤–à¥à¤¶à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¤ à¤²à¤¾à¤¯à¤¾,
à¤•à¥‹à¤ˆ à¤à¥€ à¤°à¤‚à¤— à¤°à¤¹à¥‡ à¤¨à¤¾ à¤«à¤¿à¤•à¤¾,
à¤ªà¤° à¤¸à¤¬à¤¸à¥‡ à¤ªà¤¹à¤²à¥‡ à¤•à¤°à¤²à¥‹ à¤•à¥à¤› à¤®à¥à¤¹ à¤®à¤¿à¤ à¤¾
à¤¹à¥ˆà¤ªà¥à¤ªà¥€ à¤šà¥‰à¤•à¤²à¥‡à¤Ÿ à¤¡à¥‡ |
à¤®à¤¿à¤ à¤¾à¤¸ à¤à¤°à¥€ à¤¹à¥à¤ˆ à¤¹à¤° à¤“à¤° à¤¹à¥ˆ,
à¤²à¤—à¥‡ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤œà¥ˆà¤¸à¥‡ à¤–à¥‚à¤¬à¤¸à¥‚à¤°à¤¤ à¤¶à¤®à¤¾ à¤ªà¥à¤°-à¤œà¥‹à¤° à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤¹à¥ˆ,
à¤¢à¥‚à¤à¤¢à¤¾ à¤¤à¥‹à¤¹ à¤ªà¤¾à¤¯à¤¾, à¤†à¤ªà¤•à¥€ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤¯à¥‡ à¤®à¤¿à¤ à¤¾à¤¸,
à¤œà¥‹ Chocolate à¤•à¥€ à¤¤à¤°à¤¹ à¤›à¤¾à¤ˆ à¤¹à¤° à¤“à¤° à¤¹à¥ˆ |
