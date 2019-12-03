Christmas 2019: Things To Do In The Mayanagri Mumbai. Find Out

Christmas season is on its peak, and it is time for you to plan your holidays accordingly. We list down some of the hotspots in Mumbai during the Christmas festivities which will make you experience the festive season to the fullest. Plan a day around the list and make the most of the day!

Bandra

Bandra has the maximum festivities during the time of Christmas. The streets and shops are lit in mini lights. Mount Mary church organises midnight masses for anyone who wants to attend. The area has several options for savouring, be it street food or fine dining.

Powai

Powai streets are lit up with lights throughout Christmas and New Year’s eve. One can take a walk in any of the several parks in the area or attend the church for mass. The Galleria has a range of restaurants that serve Christmas goodies.

Marine Drive

Marine Drive is bustling with people enjoying the holidays. The fort area has some old Iranian and Parsi restaurants where people can enjoy a Christmas dinner or a quaint lunch. One can also visit the Byculla Church during mid-night mass.

Christmas Parties

Various clubs and restaurants hold Christmas parties. One can RSVP into these parties which last over mid-night. Exo in Palladium, Lower Parel or Trilogy in Juhu have extravagant Christmas parties.

Christmas Shopping

Hill Road in Bandra, Colaba Causeway and Crawford Markets are excellent shopping destinations for Christmas. The areas are decked up with affordable Christmas goodies. Christmas tree decorations can also be found in these markets

For the quiet ones

One who believes in travelling away from the hustle and bustle can find camping trips to certain areas during Christmas time. For example, Bhandardhara camping or the Pawana lakeside camping are quite popular during the holiday season. One can also plan a trip to the Lonavala or Karnala for a mini getaway.

