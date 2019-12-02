Christmas 2019 | Types Of 3D Cakes To Prepare For Christmas Eve

Christmas 2019 is just around the corner. It is the official time of the year to eat, drink and be merry. There cannot be a better way than kickstarting the festive spirit by preparing cakes, Christmas sweets, and homemade wines. Christmas cakes are a wonderful combination of all the things in the pantry including dried fruits, creams, butter and chocolate. So, here are some of the best 3D cake recipes to try for Christmas 2019:

Also Read | Christmas 2019: Delicious Cake Recipes That You Can Try At Home

Types of 3D cakes for Christmas 2019:

Red Nose Reindeer Cake

Also Read | Start your Christmas decorations from this day to enjoy festive vibe much longer

Retro Christmas tree cake:

#ForHolidayFunIPropose this retro Christmas tree cake - no special pans required. Full how-to on my insta stories: https://t.co/Kgw5FXfw67 pic.twitter.com/nIh8zhc4n6 — Beth Somers (@bethylou10) December 19, 2017

Also Read | Christmas 2019: Churches in Chennai that you need to visit during Christmas

Santa Cake with cream cheese frosting:

Also Read | Mumbai bakeries and patisseries that offer some of the best cupcakes in the city