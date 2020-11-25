Christmas 2020 In Australia: What Will Christmas Look Like With New COVID-19 Restrictions?

As Australians kickstart the holiday celebrations this year amidst the pandemic, a lot of traditions will have to be carried out in a very different manner, reported Daily Mail. With COVID-19 restrictions, gathering limits, and social distancing rules, Australia Christmas 2020 will look very different this year. Read ahead to know more about Australian Christmas preparation 2020-

Also Read | Prosenjit Chatterjee's new film 'Kakababu Protyobortan' to release on Christmas 2020

Christmas 2020 in Australia

The first major change that has been implemented in the country is restrictions on large-scale gatherings. Major spots in the country where citizens used to gather to see the Christmas lights will no longer be put up to make sure people don't gather in close proximity.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar has inspirational message for Suryakumar Yadav after Australia tour snub

Seeing Santa Claus in real life will also get a bit different. While many malls will still have a Santa Claus seated out in the centre of the mall, the picture will be clicked keeping the social distancing rules in mind. So this year, kids won't get to sit on Santa's lap, but will be able to see him and click pictures with him from a distance.

Also Read | 1992 WC relived as Shikhar Dhawan dons India's new jersey for upcoming Australia series

Outdoor gatherings

The New South Wales government recently announced a fresh set of rules easing the COVID-19 restrictions. The rules applied to 'outdoor events and religious gatherings'. They added that people would be allowed to visit and celebrate the occasion. With the previous limit of 30 people, the government added that they would allow 50 people to meet and gather outdoors.

Also Read | Australia women's cricket team named country's favourite sports team by fans: Survey

Christmas caroling events

Ticketing for Christmas caroling has also been talked about in the new regulations. Even though events that had an attendance of more than 3,000 people have still been kept, many others still face the threat of being cancelled. 'One person per two square metres' will be allowed in these events. Further, carols in the Domain is still a go. People have been asked to get food delivered in their homes as well and not go out to eat.