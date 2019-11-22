Christmas: Best Places In Mumbai To Buy Cakes From For This Festive Season

It is time for one of the best moments of the year. Christmas season is the sweet season. If by any chance, you were unable to bake a cake at home, worry not, we give you some of the best bakeries to satisfy your sweet tooth this season. Here are a few bakeries that provide with one of the best cakes in Mumbai.

1. Theobroma

Theobroma is a cake joint that is put up in different parts of the country. The place is famous for desserts and pastries. The cakes here are something you must try if you are spending your Christmas in Mumbai. Once you have the cake here, you will stick to brand loyalty. The place also has great ambience and seating arrangements. Branches of the shop are present at Colaba and Ghatkopar, amongst others.

2. Vanilla Beans

The cakes here can be called addictive. A bite of the cake made here will burst your taste buds with flavour. The shop is mainly known for the brownies made here. A variety of desserts are available for you to choose from. You can visit the outlet in Bandra.

3. The Boston Cupcakery

The place has a variety of options to choose from. You cannot be in Mumbai for Christmas and not get a cake from here. These cakes are always in demand. If you are fond of sugary sweets, you need to try the place. The place is also loved for the lovely décor and ambience. Blueberry cakes and waffles are the best choices here.

4. Melting Morsels

Melting Morsels is famous for the icing that it puts on the cake. You can see a variety of colours on the cake here. If you are a fan of cute-looking cakes, go for this outlet. The décor here is one of the highlights of the show. You need to try the Naked Berry cakes here. An outlet of this is available at Linking Road, Bandra.

5. Indulgence

The cakes at Indulgence are famous for their fancy appearance. The place is known for its broad menu and its cosy ambience. The place is also pretty cheap. It is famous for the lemon cheesecake and brownies. The outlet of this shop is available in Mulund west.

