National Brownie Day 2020: Know About The History And Celebration

National Brownie Day takes place every year on December 8. People across the world meet and enjoy this day with their friends and family. They rejoice warm brownies on this occasion by ending their dinner with the same. Moreover, some of them also distribute these delectable goods to neighbours, colleagues and strangers. Meanwhile, others create unique recipes with brownie ingredients on National Brownie Day 2020. So, we have mentioned everything you need to know about National Brownie Day history and celebration. Check out:

National Brownie Day 2020: History, celebration, and images

National Brownie Day history

National Brownie Day 2020 is the perfect day to enjoy the dessert without regrets. Moreover, people share the same with their near and dear ones. According to National Today, the invention of brownie took place at the Palmer House Hotel in 1893. Socialite Bertha Palmer requested the pastry chef to create a dessert, which could fit in boxed lunches. It led to the nutty brownie. But it received its name later on, but cooking journals did not feature it during that time.

By 1970, brownie reportedly grew famous after appearing in Lowney’s Cook Book by Maria Willet Howard. The Bangor Brownie involved extra egg and a square of chocolate for a better taste. Bangor came from the town of Bangor in Maine. The legend also states that a housewife in that place created the original recipe of brownie. Here is how people go for National Brownie Day celebration.

National Brownie Day celebration

On National Brownie Day 2020, people can enjoy trying out new brownie recipes and flavours. They can also indulge in the goodness of the original one with a full glass of milk. Moreover, social media turns out to be a good platform to share your favourite flavours.

Additionally, you can suggest good places that serve brownies to your friends and followers, besides being an inspiration. Some restaurants invite people for brownie testing. So, those with a sweet tooth can enjoy the events with their close ones. Check out some National Brownie Day images to wish friends and family.

National Brownie Day images

My Brownie Caramel Cheesecake is ready.



Yes, those are brownie "bites" baked into the top. The bottom crust is all dark choccake brownie.



Made with love for my husband. 🥰#homemade #chocolate #cheesecake #madewithlove #brownie #nationalbrownieday pic.twitter.com/Fw05mlPFvl — Geek Girl 👩‍💻🦄👑 (@GeekGirlOH1) December 6, 2020

December 8th is #NationalBrownieDay, get ready with this recipe! > BAKER'S Mocha Brownie Sweethearts



Find your recipe here: https://t.co/47brXK68WO



*Courtesy of Kraft Kitchens pic.twitter.com/EW7gVLCYZ5 — Associated (@AssociatedSpmkt) December 3, 2020

There is just no better way of celebrating #NationalBrownieDay on 12/8 by making these mouthwatering Philadephia Marble Brownies 🤤



Find your recipe here: https://t.co/sidsnzNgYS



*Courtesy of PHILADELPHIA® Cream Cheese pic.twitter.com/9koGYWD6em — Pioneer Supermarkets (@PioneerSpmkt) December 3, 2020

In anticipation of National Brownie Day December 8th, and just ‘cuz we love brownies, we’ve got a great recipe for Butterscotch Chocolate Chip Marshmallow Brownies for you. Of course, we’d love to hear what your favorite brownie is! #NationalBrownieDayhttps://t.co/DbFhidbsdo pic.twitter.com/rb2LYr3MvR — Joan Vieweger (@jdview) December 3, 2020

Today is National #BrownieDay! Also known as: Here's your excuse to treat yourself to that brownie. pic.twitter.com/f5WkJwFXYB — Panera Bread (@panerabread) December 8, 2014

