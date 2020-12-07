Indian Armed Forces Flag Day 2020: Quotes And Images To Share About The Day

Indian Armed Forces Flag Day 2020 will be celebrated tomorrow on December 7. The annual day is observed to honour the martyrs and the men in uniform who serve our country. Indian Armed Forces Flag Day brings ahead the obligation of looking after wounded soldiers or ex-servicemen and their family. The day is an ode to all of the soldiers and their families of our country. As Indian Armed Forces Flag Day 2020 is coming close a lot of people have been curious to know about the Indian Armed Forces Flag Day significance and the Indian Armed Forces Flag Day quotes and images. For all the people who are looking for the Indian Armed Forces Flag Day images and quotes to share on the occasion of Indian Armed Forces Flag Day 2020 here is a look at some of them.

Indian Armed Forces Flag Day quotes

The union of hearts, the union of hands, And the flag of our Union forever.

There is the National Flag. He must be cold, indeed, who can look upon its folds rippling in the breeze without pride of country.

If this man should fall, who will lift the flag and carry it on?

In order to have harmony and peace, in order to have a happy life, we need armed forces to keep us safe…. Happy Indian Armed Forces Flag Day 2020!

I pledge allegiance to my Flag and the Republic, for which it stands, one nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all. Happy Indian Armed Forces Flag Day 2020!

We are safe, happy, smiling because we have our armed forces taking charge of their duties. Happy Indian Armed Forces Flag Day!

They who sacrifice all their comforts, they who give up on their lives need our support to keep moving on….. Happy Indian Armed Forces Flag Day!

We give our heads and our hearts to our country! One Country! One Language! One Flag! Happy Indian Armed Forces Flag Day!

Indian Armed Forces Flag Day images

Indian Armed Forces Flag Day significance

Soldiers are one of the greatest assets of any country and they hold a greater significance in keeping the country intact. It is the duty of citizens to not only show our admiration for the martyrs and the living heroes who were wounded while doing their duties but also to their families who have been a crucial part of this ultimate sacrifice. The Indian Armed Forces Flag Day is mainly observed for the rehabilitation of those wounded in battle casualties, for the welfare of serving soldiers and their families and the welfare of ex-servicemen and their families. It has gained immense significance as it brings to the forefront our commitment of looking after our war disabled Soldiers, Veer Naris and the families of martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for the country.

Image Credits: Indian Army Instagram